Complete Race Tier List in Hollowed Roblox – With Explanations and Roll Chances

Your race determines a set of powerful active and passive abilities for your character in addition to your class. That said, some races have more powerful abilities than others. Some are flexible and optimal in all scenarios, while some are situational. Here’s my race tier list in Hollowed Roblox.

Best Race Tier List in Hollowed Roblox

I’ve ranked the races of Hollowed from S to B Tier, with explanations below, according to practical usefulness in the majority of PVP/PVE scenarios. While all races are great, depending on your build, you’ll notice that races with more situational abilities are ranked lower.

Furthermore, note that I assume that you’ve unlocked all abilities with a given race and are using them at their full potential. I’ll also include the chances to roll each race, but note that once you get one, the chances of rolling others increase.

S Tier Races in Hollowed

In S-Tier, we have arguably the two most mechanically powerful races in Hollowed. Note that both require you to unlock their most powerful abilities:

Czary (16% Roll): Czary are the masters of spellcasting, and they’re only in S-Tier if you’re using spells. They can quick-cast five spells with Myth of Magic, which allows them to use spells without specific mana percentage charge-ups. This can be devastating to other players in PVP and is also quite useful in PVE. You’ll have to cast 1,500 spells to unlock this ability . It essentially negates the weakness of casters of having to charge up mana to a specific % for spells, which slows them down.

Czary are the and they’re only in S-Tier if you’re using spells. They can which allows them to use spells without specific mana percentage charge-ups. This can be devastating to other players in PVP and is also quite useful in PVE. You’ll . It essentially to a specific % for spells, which slows them down. Rias (8% Roll): I thought about including Shaile here instead of Rias, but Rias has an edge once you unlock Demon’s Wish in terms of pure damage. You’ll have to get 100 Dark Blood points to unlock this ability, but it can then buff your damage and attack speed drastically. You just have to keep hitting your opponent to prolong its effect indefinitely.

A Tier Races in Hollowed

In A-Tier, we have three powerful races that didn’t make it to S-Tier for minor reasons:

Shaile (20% Roll): Shaile is the most common race, and everyone makes the mistake of thinking they’re weaker than others. Shaile are actually quite powerful with all classes and almost made it to S Tier due to their universal weapon damage buff . Additionally, Adrenaline is so good because it slows your opponent, buffs you, speeds you up, and you can spam it with no downsides. They’re brutal.

Shaile is the most common race, and everyone makes the mistake of thinking they’re weaker than others. with and almost made it to S Tier due to their . Additionally, it with no downsides. They’re brutal. Hydra (14% Roll): I love Hydra due to its most powerful ability, which is breathing literal fire, which has been available since Day 0 . You can then unlock some extra defensive benefits, which are quite potent. Overall, it’s a great race to roll, and they’re probably the most badass race in the game if you ask me.

I love Hydra due to . You can then unlock some and they’re probably the most badass race in the game if you ask me. Eclipse (Obtainable): You can only play an Eclipse if you find and use a Moon Crown . Furthermore, you’ll have to unlock Lunar Ghost by dealing 300k damage and Sacrifice by gripping (B finish) 300 players . That said, once you do, they’re probably the most powerful race in the game if it wasn’t for their drawback. The only reason they’re not in S Tier is because their massive damage boost from Eclipse costs a life. Once you lose all three lives , you’re out, and that’s ignoring the fact that you can’t get extra lives above C-1 or with a Hyper class.

You can only . Furthermore, you’ll have to unlock . That said, once you do, they’re probably the most powerful race in the game if it wasn’t for their drawback. The only reason they’re not in S Tier is because their costs a life. Once you , you’re out, and that’s ignoring the fact that you can’t get extra lives above C-1 or with a Hyper class. Akula (14% Roll): Akula are incredibly fun to play since they get a lot of buffs in water, and their signature abilities Bite and Bloodlust are quite interactive. It takes a while to stack up the Bloodlust damage buff with slashing weapons, but once you do, you’ll be a sustained DPS beast. Bite also deals increasing damage and steals HP.

B Tier Races in Hollowed

Last but not least, we have two decent races that just suffer a bit in terms of situational abilities or nerfed ones. That said, these are still great options since there’s really no bad race in Hollowed:

Onija (12% Roll): Onija has a unique Push attack that they can do and a stat-boosting Rage ability . That said, even after you unlock these, they’re quite lackluster compared to some of the A or S Tier abilities. Furthermore, their True Fighter damage boost only works with Fists, but if you’re going for Bolt or Skywalker, they become S Tier.

Onija has a unique . That said, even after you unlock these, they’re quite lackluster compared to some of the A or S Tier abilities. Furthermore, their True Fighter damage boost only works with Fists, but if you’re going for Bolt or Skywalker, they become S Tier. Refur (16% Roll): Now, Refur used to be much more powerful, but their Hunter Instinct got nerfed heavily. Still, they’re quite a viable race for any build. They can see through walls and get a semi-revive when they drop to 0. Still, it’s just that they’re slightly less powerful than some of the other heavy hitters.

Remember that the power of a race depends on your build, so any race can be optimal. For example, if you’re going for a Raven build, Akula starts ranking much higher than Hydra or Czary. Now that you know the best race tier list in Hollowed, check out our best weapons tier list. We have plenty of Roblox Hollowed guides, so stay tuned to Twinfinite.

