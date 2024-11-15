Best Weapons Tier List in Hollowed Roblox – Weapons Ranked With Explanations

Figuring out which weapon and class suits your playstyle is the most entertaining part of Hollowed’s combat system. That said, some weapons are better than others in certain scenarios. Class abilities modify how good a weapon is, but ultimately, we can rank them based on their flexibility. Here’s my best weapons tier list in Hollowed.

Complete Weapons Tier List in Hollowed

I’ll be ranking weapons S through B Tier based on their flexibility for PVP and PVE. I’ll also be keeping in mind unique class skills related to the weapon. We’ll go into detail on why I ranked each weapon the way I did. Note that there’s no F Tier since each weapon is good and can be great based on your preferences and playstyle. I’ll also assume you’re using the best quality version of a weapon and that you have some decent enchants.

S Tier Hollowed Weapons

The best weapons in Hollowed are:

Greatsword : The Greatsword has it all, best damage, best range , and with a Hybrid spec into another more mobile class, speed won’t be an issue. You can’t go wrong with a GS in both dungeon clearing and PVP as it’s just a hugely flexible weapon, and the Judge class skills are top-tier.

: The Greatsword has it all, , and with a Hybrid spec into another more mobile class, speed won’t be an issue. You can’t go wrong with a GS in both dungeon clearing and PVP as it’s just a hugely flexible weapon, and the Judge class skills are top-tier. Chain Scythe : The Scythes are all about stun-locking opponents with an endless chain of M1 attacks. What differentiates them from other M1 stun-lock weapons is their increased range and speed .

: The Scythes are all about stun-locking opponents with an endless chain of M1 attacks. What differentiates them from other . Axe: While it’s one of the base class weapons, the Axe can be brutal for M1 chaining due to its high damage and great damage skills from Executioner. It’s a great contender for Greatsword, which you can access much earlier.

A Tier Hollowed Weapons

Here, we have weapons that are quite optimal to use in all situations, but they require a bit of finesse and skill to be the best:

Dagger : Now, I’m not the biggest fan of the daggers due to their low range but most of their power comes from the Raven Hyper class and fast M1 chaining if you can position well. There’s just so much mobility potential with the Raven, and you can easily M1 chain someone into oblivion. This could easily go to S Tier if you get Raven .

: Now, I’m not the biggest fan of the daggers due to their low range but most of their power comes from the and if you can position well. There’s just so much mobility potential with the Raven, and you can easily M1 chain someone into oblivion. . Sword/Dual Swords : The sword isn’t anything special but a blend of all the positives from all weapons . It’s A Tier because it mixes speed, damage, and range to get that first M1 chain. Sliced lets you dual-wield them for even better damage that I would combine with Bloodshed for a fun, high-risk, high-reward build .

: The sword isn’t anything special but a . It’s A Tier because it to get that first M1 chain. Sliced lets you dual-wield them for even better damage that I would combine with . Claws (A Tier for PVP Only): Despite the fact that claws have the shortest range they can be quite brutal if you land that Lunge attack from the Operator. This allows you to keep chaining high-damage combos which earns them their spot in A with proper skill.

B Tier Hollowed Weapons

Here, we have great weapons that come with a caveat: you have to practice a lot with them to get used to their unique playstyle. If you do, they can rank much higher:

Spear : Now, I have a lot of problems with the spear, but it is an excellent weapon. Most of my frustrations come with the fact that you may think it has the greatest range in the game being a spear, but no, it’s surprisingly low . The spear has a slashing and spinning moveset that doesn’t utilize its length, making it only beat fist weapons and daggers. The Greatsword, Sword, and Axe have a better range, if you can imagine. They even beat it in damage output. The only way I see this ranking high is if you have the Dimensional Knight Hyper and you’ve practiced using the Spear a lot.

: Now, I have a lot of problems with the spear, but it is an excellent weapon. Most of my frustrations come with the fact that you may think it has the greatest in the game being a spear, but no, it’s . The spear has a slashing and spinning moveset that doesn’t utilize its length, making it only beat fist weapons and daggers. The Greatsword, Sword, and Axe have a better range, if you can imagine. They even beat it in damage output. The only way I see this ranking high is if you have the and you’ve practiced using the Spear a lot. Dagger & Flintlock: The Operator has some great skills, and the Gun technically has the best range in the game. That said, you have to aim, and it leaves you vulnerable most of the time in PVP if you don’t position well. It’s great for PVE, but in PVP you’ll have to surprise players to win or heavily outplay them with movement. Otherwise, they catch up to you and stun-lock you with an M1 chain.

C Tier Hollowed Weapons

Lastly, we have two weapons that are quite specific in their use pick that I’ll explain:

Cestus : While I love the Bolt class, the Cestus has the lowest range in the game and is outmatched by other weapons. You can score some fun mobility plays with the Bolt skills, but in general, other weapons with greater reach or better skills outclass the Cestus.

: While I love the Bolt class, the Cestus has the lowest range in the game and is outmatched by other weapons. You can score some but in general, other weapons with greater reach or better skills outclass the Cestus. Staff*: This one comes with an asterisk since we’re talking weapon use only, not magic use. The Staff by itself is the worst weapon in the game if we’re talking melee combat. You mostly want it for spellcasting, which cannot be compared to traditional weapon use. That said, the Staff is S Tier and your core weapon when it comes to magic.

Where to Find All Weapons in Hollowed

If you’re looking for any of these weapons, there’s a Shop where you can buy all of them besides the Flintlock. All you have to do is use a Teleportation Crystal to go to Prosperitate Kingdom. From the teleport spawn, drop down and walk through the large stone gate into the city. Keep going forward to the Shop icon and here you’ll find all weapons for all classes on the table. Now that you know the best weapons, check out the best races in Hollowed.

For more Hollowed guides, including what happens when you lose all lives, stay tuned to Twinfinite.

