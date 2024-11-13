Complete Beginner Guide to Hollowed Roblox – Weapons, Classes, Tips & Tricks

Let’s run you through the first few hours in Hollowed since this roguelite RPG game doesn’t hold your hand. We’re going to go over getting your first weapon, base class, and skills, as well as talk about progression. There are also a few tips here on combat and some tricky beginner enemies. Here’s our complete beginner guide to Hollowed Roblox.

Recommended Videos

Beginner Guide to Hollowed Roblox

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

First up, you’ll be granted a randomized vessel (character) to control in character creation. This means a random race that you can reroll using Robux. Some races have flashier special moves than others but require you to unlock these abilities by dealing/taking a set amount of damage instead of having the less flashy ones from Day 0. Here’s a quick list if you want to reroll:

Shaile : They get a passive damage buff, more hunger bar from food, and a minor damage/defense buff that you can spam all from Day 0.

: They get a passive damage buff, more hunger bar from food, and a minor damage/defense buff that you can spam all from Day 0. Refur : They’re a beastly race all about slowly unlocking their Hunter Mode ability which gets you into the fight again after a knockout. You can also see through walls later.

: They’re a beastly race all about slowly unlocking their Hunter Mode ability which gets you into the fight again after a knockout. You can also see through walls later. Onija : This race has a powerful Push ability and Rage stat bonuses that you unlock by dealing/taking damage.

: This race has a powerful Push ability and Rage stat bonuses that you unlock by dealing/taking damage. Czary : This is the magic race with mana buffs from Day 0 and a powerful buff to spells once you cast 1500 spells.

: This is the magic race with mana buffs from Day 0 and a powerful buff to spells once you cast 1500 spells. Akula : This race has a powerful Bite attack that you can unlock and some passive combat buffs while in water from Day 0.

: This race has a powerful Bite attack that you can unlock and some passive combat buffs while in water from Day 0. Hydra : One of the flashiest races that can breathe fire Day 0 and you also get buffs around fire spells.

: One of the flashiest races that can breathe fire Day 0 and you also get buffs around fire spells. Rias: A demonic race with damage-boosting abilities that you unlock by doing evil deeds and scoring Dark Blood.

Shaile is the most common race to roll with a 20% chance roll while Rias is the rarest with 8%. You cannot roll the same race so once you have one, the chance to roll others increases. Once you create your character, it’s time for the tutorial. Keep in mind that once you lock in a character, you cannot reroll their race unless you make a new one.

Tutorial Puzzle Solution in Hollowed Roblox

Unlike the rest of the game, the tutorial is user-friendly with tooltips you can follow to get it done quick. Two tips here:

Blackout : Once you find the Compass the screen will turn black which might seem like a bug but it isn’t. Just follow the yellow dagger icon on the map in the top left to find the trainer and the screen will return to normal.

: Once you find the Compass the screen will turn black which might seem like a bug but it isn’t. Just follow the yellow dagger icon on the map in the top left to find the trainer and the screen will return to normal. Tutorial Puzzle: Secondly, the tutorial ends with a quick 3×3 jumping puzzle that you can easily solve by following the puzzle key. The key is etched into the wall just past the puzzle across a small gap that you can jump over. Simply jump on each of the platforms corresponding to the highlighted platforms on the glowing puzzle key.

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you solve it, continue forward past the puzzle key. You’ll find a new path revealed and as you finish up the tooltips you’ll be spawned into the world map and your journey can begin. Each player gets a random starting location between Linkway Valley, Newcastle, Sandborn District, or Treeway Village. Depending on your starting location, certain weapons and class trainers will be closer and we’ll cover those below.

How to Get Your First Weapon in Hollowed Roblox

You’ll want to get your first weapon near your spawn point before doing anything else since you have limited lives in Hollowed. Even though you can replenish them, once these three lives run out, you’ll have to make a new character. Weapons are usually in one of the houses in your starting town and you can approach, interact, and buy them for Runic. For example, if you spawn in Linkway Valley, walk out of the starting house, go right, and make a left to the forge with a sword and dagger there.

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

To buy weapons, I recommend picking up as many amulets, rings, and other trinkets that you find as well as precious stones. Then go to the Shop NPC with a circular icon with a cross in it to sell in bulk for Runic or appraise each one by holding it and perhaps getting a better selling price.

Not all weapons are available at every starting location and town you wander into. For example, the Dagger and Sword are quite common in starting locations while Caestus and Axe are in other open-world locations. That said, there’s a way to access all of them early.

How to Get All Weapons in Hollowed

To get access to all base weapons early, I highly recommend getting a Teleportation Crystal and going to Prosperitate Kingdom. From the teleport location, go straight ahead until you reach the Shop which is a black circle icon with a cross. This merchant sells all base weapons and some advanced ones too. Furthermore, Bruno the Axe Trainer is right there across the street sporting his luscious orange spiky hair.

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

As an example, Daggers are great if you want a faster and more mobile playstyle with weaker damage. Axes are slower heavy hitters with a short combo. Moreover, Swords are versatile with stats in between.

Base Weapon Base Class Trainer (More Info Below) Dagger Severance Galan (Sandborn District) Sword Swordsman Sedour (Below Church, Unresting Savanna) Axe Ravager Bruno (Prosperitate Kingdom) Caestus (Fists) Bolt Finn (Cliff Above Executioner) Staff Elementarist Dani (Whispering Dust) All Base Weapons in Hollowed

Full Class Guide in Hollowed Roblox

Classes aren’t as strict in Hollowed as in other RPGs since they’re tied to the weapon you’re wielding. You’ll start out classless and can choose whichever weapon suits your playstyle and progress a class with the appropriate weapon trainer independently from other weapons.

That said, you’ll need to earn some weapon EXP before speaking to a trainer. You can do this by defeating monsters with this weapon in nearby mines or random mobs in the open world. Each weapon has three basic levels that will fill up as you gain weapon EXP. You can also level them up by using Weapon Tomes which can be found randomly in barrels, chests, and other points of interest.

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you have enough weapon EXP, head to one of the trainers below corresponding to your chosen weapon. Through them, you can buy weapon skills and become your chosen class. Don’t worry if the “Classless” text in the top left doesn’t update right away, it will after you refresh the game. Note that most base class abilities are passive and you won’t be able to see them in the UI.

All Class Trainer Location in Hollowed Roblox

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Here’s a list of all basic class Trainers and their locations:

Sedour (Sword): The easiest way to reach him is by going east from Linkway Valley to the warm biome Unresting Savanah or doing the same from Meldan’s Forest with a Teleportation Crystal. Once you find a ruined church, Sedour can be found beneath it by descending down the cliffs and taking two connected ziplines on the left of the cliff path from the church.

The easiest way to reach him is by going east from Linkway Valley to the warm biome Unresting Savanah or doing the same from Meldan’s Forest with a Teleportation Crystal. Once you find a ruined church, Sedour can be found beneath it by descending down the cliffs and taking two connected ziplines on the left of the cliff path from the church. Dani (Staff/Magic): Use a Teleportation Crystal to go to Whispering Dust. You can find Dani in a house that’s built into a wall after climbing up the wall puzzle near the place you teleported to using the crystal.

Use a Teleportation Crystal to go to Whispering Dust. You can find Dani in a house that’s built into a wall after climbing up the wall puzzle near the place you teleported to using the crystal. Galan (Dagger): You can find him midway between the Sandborn District and the Unresting Savanna. He’ll be in a ruined building next to the stairs leading down to the Savanna from the Sand biome.

You can find him midway between the Sandborn District and the Unresting Savanna. He’ll be in a ruined building next to the stairs leading down to the Savanna from the Sand biome. Bruno (Axe): The easiest way to find Bruno is to get a Teleportation Crystal and go to Prosperitate Kingdom. From the teleport location head straight to the Shop, Bruno is right across the Shop in the house with Axes.

Bruno On The Right: Screenshot by Twinfinite Bruno On The Right: Screenshot by Twinfinite Bruno On The Right: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Remember that you can switch classes at any time and train another class by picking up another weapon. However, buying a new weapon will replace the old one so if you want to switch back you’ll have to buy the old weapon again.

Beginner Tips for Hollowed Roblox

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Here are some tips to start you off on a good note in Hollowed:

Buy a Shovel : You can buy a Shovel around various towns like Arborlume that you can use to dig the spots showcased in the image above for extra loot.

: You can buy a Shovel around various towns like Arborlume that you can use to dig the spots showcased in the image above for extra loot. Buy Armor : There are buyable armor sets in almost every town in Hollowed. Essentially, they increase your HP by set amounts and modify characteristics like movement speed. I highly recommend not only getting armor ASAP but looking for helmets that are strewn about the world as well. They’re a worthy Runic investment.

: There are buyable armor sets in almost every town in Hollowed. Essentially, they increase your HP by set amounts and modify characteristics like movement speed. I highly recommend not only getting armor ASAP but looking for helmets that are strewn about the world as well. They’re a worthy Runic investment. Stock Up on Food and Teleportation Crystals : Before leaving a town for exploration be sure to buy food since a depleted Hunger meter will debuff you heavily. Teleportation Crystals are also quite useful if you get lost or need to reach a specific location quickly.

: Before leaving a town for exploration be sure to buy food since a depleted Hunger meter will debuff you heavily. Teleportation Crystals are also quite useful if you get lost or need to reach a specific location quickly. Snakes : If you’re wondering how to hit Snakes in Hollowed, you need to wait until they glow orange when they’re about to attack. Otherwise, they’ll just dodge your attacks.

: If you’re wondering how to hit Snakes in Hollowed, you need to wait until they glow orange when they’re about to attack. Otherwise, they’ll just dodge your attacks. Quests : One of the earliest forms of quests you can do is for Bounties and the Hunter. Look for these NPCs in a town with a Compass equipped. Once you pick up a quest, the compass will show you where your target is.

: One of the earliest forms of quests you can do is for Bounties and the Hunter. Look for these NPCs in a town with a Compass equipped. Once you pick up a quest, the compass will show you where your target is. Combat Help: In combat, you’re looking to perform a full M1 combo for max damage which will ragdoll your opponent. Don’t try to hit them right off the bat once they’re ragdolled since they’ll have stun protection briefly after getting up. Instead, focus on landing either an M2 attack or getting into position to block or combo again. Once your opponent is down, head in with B to finish them off or V to pick up a monster and bring them back for a Hunter quest.

Hunter Quest: Screenshot by Twinfinite Hunter Quest: Screenshot by Twinfinite Hunter Quest: Screenshot by Twinfinite

That’s it for my beginner’s guide to Hollowed Roblox. If you’re looking for more guides, check out our Hollowed Roblox hub.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy