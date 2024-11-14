What Happens If You Die in Hollowed – Roblox

Hollowed’s roguelite elements feature limited lives per character and character perma-death. This can be a tricky mechanic when you realize that PVP is also allowed pretty much anywhere. That said, your next character also gets permanent upgrades from your previous one.

So with that in mind, how does dying work exactly and what happens if you lose all lives in Hollowed Roblox?

What Happens If You Lose All Lives in Hollowed – Roblox

Essentially, each player character gets three lives in Hollowed. Each time you die, you lose one life, all your equipment, some Runic, and start over from your set spawn location. You keep all your skills and class abilities as well as your ELO rank. However, once you lose all lives, your character gets wiped and you’ll have to make a new one unless you pay a one-time fee in Robux. It’s all done in a special event that works as follows:

Step 1 : Once you lose all three lives, you’ll respawn in a special purgatory location where you can walk up the platform and talk to the rebirth NPC called Abdiel.

: Once you lose all three lives, you’ll respawn in a special purgatory location where you can walk up the platform and talk to the rebirth NPC called Abdiel. Step 2 : They’ll give you a one-time option to revive your current character for 250 Robux instantly.

: They’ll give you a one-time option to revive your current character for 250 Robux instantly. Step 3 : Unless you choose the Robux option, you’ll have to make a new character that will get permanent stat upgrades from your old character, keep certain artifact bonuses, and some other traits like your Race or cosmetic features.

: Unless you choose the Robux option, you’ll have to make a new character that will get permanent stat upgrades from your old character, keep certain artifact bonuses, and some other traits like your Race or cosmetic features. Step 4 : You also choose a new gender for your character, they’ll get a new mana color and name, and you can reroll their Race.

: You also choose a new gender for your character, they’ll get a new mana color and name, and you can reroll their Race. Step 5: Once you create your new character, they’ll spawn in the open world as a descendant of your previous character.

Unfortunately, once you start playing your new character they won’t have any of their class skills or weapon EXP. You’ll have to grind these out again by finding base-class trainers and leveling up your weapons. Additionally, you’ll also have to train your mana up again for Mana Running, Climbing, and Dashing. Alternatively, you can just eat around 7 Mana Flowers to learn all mana skills instantly.

How to Get More Lives in Hollowed

While Hollowed can be brutal with its perma-death mechanic and constant PVP, you can find extra lives in the open world. These bonus lives can be randomly found in barrels, vases, chests, and any point of interest. I found one extra life just as I spawned after dying in a barrel outside of my spawn point house and I even found one while digging with a shovel. They’re scattered and random so I recommend you keep breaking any barrels you find.

That said, there is a limit tied to your ELO rank. You can’t get extra lives if you’re C-1 or above. Once you reach this rank extra lives stop spawning for you. Furthermore, if you are leveling in any Hyper class like Noble Phantom or Raven you also cannot get extra lives.

If you’re above C-1 or are a Hyper class, play it safe when you spot other players. Since there are almost no safe PVP zones, you can very easily get ganked by multiple players and lose lives. If you do end up dying, I highly recommend training your Mana up for Mana Running and Climbing ASAP so that you can escape any possible spawn camping players.

Should You Revive Using Robux in Hollowed?

While Abdiel does offer you a one-time instant revival option when you lose all your lives, it might not be worth it all the time. I would assess your progress first. Do you have Hyper class levels, rare spells, or important items? Are you farming Dark/Pure Soul or Dungeons? If so, it might be worth it to use that Robux revive to save your old character.

Otherwise, if you’re in Advanced classes or even just Base classes, then it might not be worth the Robux. You can grind and farm up back to Advanced class pretty easily with a few mob clears or Weapon Tomes. You can even find any potions you’ve picked up quickly by opening a few chests.

For more guides on the game, check out our full beginner’s guide to Hollowed.

