One of the main goals you should be striving for in Hollowed is getting your class as soon as possible. It’ll provide you with powerful weapon abilities and an overall damage and utility boost. Getting a class is all about finding the appropriate trainer for your chosen weapon and getting weapon XP. Here are all base class requirements in Hollowed Roblox.

How to Unlock All Base Classes in Hollowed Roblox

There are 5 base weapons and 4 base classes that match them which you can find and progress through in Hollowed. This is done by earning weapon EXP through killing mobs with that specific weapon or using Weapon EXP Tomes with that weapon equipped. Then, you need to go and talk to the appropriate trainer for that weapon to buy its skills and become that corresponding class. Let’s quickly list all base weapons, classes, and trainers and then go in-depth on where to find all of them below.

Base Weapon Class Trainer Sword Swordsman Sedour Dagger Severance Galan Axe Ravager Bruno Staff Elementarist Dani Cestus (Fist) No Base Class / All Weapons and Classes: Trainer Locations Are Below

Each of these base class trainers will let you buy skills for that class for around 50 to 75 Runic. There are usually three to four passive or active skills to get for each class so you should prepare around 200 to 250 Runic for each class. Once you level up your base weapon fully and buy all skills from a base class trainer, you’ll be max level in that base class.

How to Find All Class Trainers in Hollowed Roblox

Sedour (Swordsman Class)

Sedour is the class Trainer for the Sword weapon and the Swordsman class. The easiest way to find Sedour is to use a Teleportation Crystal and go to Meldan’s Forest. If your starting town is Linkway Valley, go there using the compass since it’s marked and skip a bit to the paragraph below. From Meldan’s Forest, head south using your compas for navigation. Keep heading south and slowly switch to south-east until you reach the Bridgeway Boundary area and then the Linkway Valley town area right ahead.

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

From Linkway Valley, go to where I am in the picture next to the Shop NPC and head left from there. You’re essentially going South from the Linkway Valley town until you reach Unresting Savana and the Bloodwood Haven town. Just wander straight through the town until your find a ruined church. Watch out for snakes which you can defeat when they flash orange.

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you find the church, go through it and start descending using the stone cliff bridge heading downwards. Sedour is below the church. You can access his location using the two ziplines below the church that will descend you to him. Talk to him and you can buy Swordsman class skills and unlock the class.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Bruno (Ravager Class)

Bruno is the Axe weapon Trainer for the Ravager base class and also one of the easiest trainers to find. All you have to do is use a Teleportation Crystal and go to Prosperitate Kingdom. From your Teleport spawn location, jump down, and head through the wide gate straight into the city area.

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

You’ll reach Bruno’s house right away beneath a bridge connecting two houses together. He’s in the left one from where you’re coming from the Teleport spawn. Talk to him for Ravager skills and the class. His skills are mostly active and are more costly than usual at 75 Runic. I highly recommend you also buy his armor set and go for the Iron version of the Axe.

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Dani (Elementarist Class)

Dani is the Trainer for the Elementarist Class that utilizes the Staff weapon to speed up casting. To progress into the Elementarist class with Dani you’ll need to read spell books which are found at the Grand Library. Dani will help you read them for free.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

To find Dani, all you’ll have to do is use a Teleportation Crystal and go to the Whispering Dust location. From the teleportation spawn look to the left to find a wall with stone platforms representing a jumping puzzle. You can try the jumping puzzle but I recommend just charging up your mana and climbing to the top on the left side of the wall.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you’re up, go forward for a bit and you’ll see a door inside of a wall on the left that you can enter. Here you’ll find Dani and you can also buy the Staff here.

Galan (Severance Class)

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Galan, the Dagger Severance class trainer, is found in the Sandborn District town area. The easiest way to reach him is by using a Teleportation Crystal to go to the Whispering Dust location. From the teleport spawn there, go to the location in the picture above.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you’re on this sandy ledge, continue climbing upwards as shown in the picture above. You’ll reach the Sandborn District town area soon. Once you’re in town make a right from the entrance you’re coming from and then a left. You’ll eventually find a house that looks like the one below.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Inside you’ll find Galan laying down and you can talk to him if you’ve leveled up your Dagger weapon EXP to learn skills from the Severance class. You can buy Daggers in pretty much any town. That’s it for my guide on how to unlock all classes in Hollowed Roblox. For more guides check out our beginner’s guide to Hollowed.

