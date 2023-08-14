Are There Puppy Tycoon Codes? Answered

Puppy’s are scientifically proven to be the cutest things on the planet — save for perhaps kittens — and Gameverse Labs’ pet collecting sim takes this idea and runs with it. Players are tasked with collecting and raising pups, while selling lots of bones to build up an empire of puppy-loving goodness. However, if you’re looking for a quick way to get a head start in your new doggo-centric enterprise, you may be after the latest Puppy Tycoon codes. Unfortunately, right now, there are no working codes in the game.

Why Are There No Puppy Tycoon Codes?

At the time of writing, there are no active, valid codes available in Puppy Tycoon. As the title only released a few months ago, it’s likely that the game is so new, codes have yet to be implemented. There is, however, a code redemption system in place, so there’s a very good chance that codes will be added soon.

What Could the Codes Reward?

When codes do finally get added into the game, it’s likely that they’ll give you the following items or boosts:

Free Gold Coins

Free Bones

Free Puppies

Free Rebirths

x2 Drops

How to Redeem Codes

Luckily, redeeming codes is an absolute cinch. Simply follow these steps if you’re having any trouble:

First of all, boot up Puppy Tycoon on Roblox.

Then, tap on the ‘Codes’ icon on the left-hand side of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

In the text box, type in a working code.

Lastly, hit the green ‘Apply Code’ button and the items or boosts will be deposited into your account.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

And, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about the latest Puppy Tycoon codes.