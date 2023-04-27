Redfall’s Minimum, Recommended & Ultra PC Hardware Specification Requirements Revealed & They’re Not That Bad
You still might need a spare hard drive.
On April 27, Redfall’s Twitter account posted an image with the PC requirements to run the new vampire-slaying first-person shooter from Arcane Austin. PC players can now be sure whether or not their system can run the game and what settings to anticipate.
The fast-paced gameplay and immersive world built by Arcane Austin has already seen pressure from the community, given that even the Xbox and PC exclusive Redfall won’t be launching with a 60 FPS performance mode on the Series X|S consoles.
Lucky for Redfall players, the minimum specs for the game only require a GTX 1070 or something comparable, however it does still take up 100 GB of storage. So far, impressions of the PC requirements have been mixed, with people on Twitter wanting to know specific frame-rate targets and resolutions. These were not addressed in the Tweet.
Read the detailed specifications for Redfall on PC below:
Minimum Specifications
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @2.8GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics: AMD RX 580 / NVIDIA GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM
- Storage: 100 GB SSD
Recommended Specifications
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700x
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics: AMD 5700 / NVIDIA RTX 2080 / 8 GB VRAM
- Storage: 100 GB SSD
Ultra Specifications
- OS: Windows 11 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700x
- Memory: 32 GB
- Graphics: AMD RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 / 10 GB VRAM
- Storage: 100 GB SSD
Redfall releases May 2, 2023 for PC and Xbox, so be sure to check back to Twinfinite for more Redfall coverage.
- Will There Be Microtransactions in Redfall? Answered
- Is Redfall Crossplay? Answered
- Fans Call for Redfall Delay After Performance Mode Absence at Launch Announced
- Take Back Redfall: Interactive Adventure Lets You Hunt Down the Night Manager in Choice-Based Narrative
- 10 Best Games Like Redfall to Satisfy Your Cravings