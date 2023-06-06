Pikmin 4 Will Have Character Customization in Series First
Sprout a new life!
For the first time ever, the Pikmin series will finally include a character customization feature as a new recruit of the elite Rescue Corps.
Instead of playing as the great Captain Olimar, you’ll start out fresh with the latest adventure, where you’ll design your own ID badge. The Rise to the Occasion trailer showcases this new element to the series, including various faces, expressions, body types, hair, outfits, and a character name.
Those who want to alter their appearance and name will be able to do so later on, allowing them to change things up throughout the story. But, if you are already missing the primary main protagonist, you can expect to see Captain Olimar in an entirely new way.
This time around, it’s up to the player to save the great captain and other Rescue Corps members after they crash-landed on another planet. Of course, the game wouldn’t be the same without the beloved Pikmin, exhibiting a variety of types that will surely knock down or otherwise conquer any element or object that stands in your way.
Players can also anticipate a dog companion known as “Oatchi,” who can break obstacles and carry the plant-like creatures around the world.
When Does Pikmin 4 Come Out?
With the latest features of the series, longtime players can’t wait to try them out in the fourth installment. Fortunately, the wait won’t be too long, as Pikmin 4 is set to release on July 21, 2023. Pre-orders are available for purchase on the Nintendo store, with a digital or physical version. Game vouchers are also eligible for the game, and you can pre-load it to begin the destructive adventures on launch day.
As the release date approaches, you can look forward to more details about Pikmin 4, getting you one step closer to commanding your plant army.
