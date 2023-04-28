PC Players Are Having a Bad Time with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Like Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes stepping out on stage to perform an encore in Mos Eisley cantina, the excitement for Respawn Entertainment’s next-gen follow-up to one of 2019’s best games is reaching fever pitch. Sure, while the California-based team had delayed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for extra polish and to work out a few kinks – it was originally intended to launch last month, after all – it’s safe to say it’s undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year, especially for fans of that galaxy far, far away.

With the launch of Jedi Survivor rolling out today, however, it seems that the celebrations have turned a little sour, specifically for those on PC. See, not only are droves of PC players having issues with “unpacking” the ridiculous file size of Jedi Survivor, but the game’s performance has been a bit of a crapshoot as well, and that’s probably putting it lightly.

In fact, all you need to do is take a glance at the game’s official Steam page and you’ll notice that the Souls-like cinematic adventure has already earned itself a “Mostly Negative” User Review Score from 2,268 reviews, at the time of writing. Ouch!

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

From what we can gather, issues like screen-tearing, framerate drops, crashes, and generally poor optimisation across the board seem to be the order of the day. Alas, it’s not just those with lower end setups that are feeling frustrated, though. Yes, even those lucky enough to own modern graphics cards like GeForce RTX 3080/4080s are allegedly having issues running the title to a satisfactory standard.

Adding even more insult to injury, other PC players are having problems with Jedi Survivor’s preload, which is getting stuck at the 95 percent mark. In fact, some gamers who were ready to dive in have had to leave their PC running overnight as it’s taking so long to download.

Of course, it’s fair to say that the majority of modern games that release these days have their fair share of problems at launch. From Warzone 2.0 to Gotham Knights to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it often takes a few weeks before patches and updates fix the end-product. Fortunately, it seems that Respawn is aware of the issues, and has promised “weeks” of patches for Jedi Survivor.

Cal’s newest journey in a galaxy far, far away has begun and we’re excited for you to experience it!



Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms. In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will:



– Fix bugs

– Improve performance

– Add more accessibility… pic.twitter.com/pUtyoGopP5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 26, 2023

To set the record straight, we’re sure the developer will iron out the bulk of these niggly issues in future patches. But chalking this up to “launch day problems” like it’s totally normal to release a game in such a poor state is increasingly becoming a tiresome trend that we wished would just do one.

