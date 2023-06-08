Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Continues to Look Eerily Intriguing in New Video Detailing Aesthetic & Mood

Image Source: Night School Studio

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is easily one of our most highly anticipated indie video game releases of the year, especially considering what a major surprise hit its predecessor was all those years ago. Night School Studio has just dropped a new video going over the art, mood, and aesthetic of the game, which you can check out for yourself down below:

The 3-minute video features members of the development team going over their inspirations that went into creating the look of the game, as well as how they came up with the vibe and the ways they’re enhancing the moody tones of Oxenfree. Much like the original game, the dialogue system in Lost Signals will still be seamless and unfold in real-time, forcing players to react quickly.

The game still looks wonderfully haunted and eerie, and the radio mechanic is back, which really just makes the game even more unsettling.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to be released for consoles and PC on July 12.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Related Posts