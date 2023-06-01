Meta Quest 3 To Release Fall 2023 With Improved Performance & Redesigned Hardware

Image Source: Meta

The Quest 3 VR headset has just been officially announced by Meta, and with that comes a new look at its release date, price and specifications.

Consumers will now get to see some of the improvements over the previous Quest 2, Meta’s latest entry into the virtual reality space. The new headset will be coming in fall 2023 and will be releasing with a price tag of $499.99.

The new headset will come with 128 GB of storage and will be using a next-gen Snapdragon chip that Meta claims will allow the Quest 3 to be twice as powerful as the previous Meta Quest 2. The Quest 3 will also be utilizing this more powerful chip for its improved augmented reality features that allow for high-fidelity colors and accurate spatial awareness, which should make the experience clearer than ever before.

The hardware of the headset is also going to be seeing some upgrades. The physical body will be 40% slimmer than the previous Meta Quest 2, aiming for more comfort and mobility while playing. The controllers are getting a redesign with the omission of the tracking rings around your hands and the addition of improved haptics, which should provide a more immersive experience than the previous controllers.

The announcement of the Meta Quest 3 brings with it the added benefit of the Meta Quest 2 getting a price reduction. The 128 GB and 256 GB models are going to be reduced to $299.99 and $349.99, respectively, starting June 4, so now would be a great time to pick one up. Or, wait until the Meta Quest 3 releases in fall 2023.

About the author

Nick Rivera

