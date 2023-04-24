Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Is Getting Review-Bombed for Portraying Aloy as Gay

Image Credit: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is perhaps one of the most anticipated DLC releases of 2023. Although it has received positive reviews from critics, some players are less than pleased with how the plot has turned out.

Guerrilla Games dropped various hints about Aloy’s sexuality, but it has only been recently confirmed in the DLC with the protagonist kissing new character Seyka. While some fans are ecstatic about having a lesbian female character, others are far from happy.

Horizon Forbidden West : Burning Shores for PS5 is getting review Bombed (again) pic.twitter.com/LYC4GzQpOr — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) April 22, 2023

The displeased players have opted to review-bomb the game on Metacritic, making its user score drop to 3.1. Although a handful of bad reviews share valid criticism about the expansion, many are filled with rage-fueled distaste over Aloy’s sexuality.

One reviewer says the game is full of political agendas, while another laments about the fact that AAA games are slowly ruined due to LGBT content. Many even blame Sony for putting politics into their games and trying to pander to minorities.

“Just like The Last of Us Part 2, this game is filled with political agenda that compels the players with sh%ty content. Don’t waste your money and time on this!!!,” reads one such comment.

Other fans, who are happy with Aloy being lesbian, show their disapproval about the review-bombing on Twitter. They defend the developer’s choice saying that Aloy’s sexuality has long been hinted at in the game and that the kissing scene is optional. As expected, the threads have quickly turned into verbal fights, with both sides fighting fiercely over their opinions.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is now available on PlayStation 5.

