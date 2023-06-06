Connect with us

GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries Takes the Fight to Merryweather Next Week
GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries Takes the Fight to Merryweather Next Week

The tyranny of Merryweather Security may finally come to an end with the upcoming GTA Online update, as you join a team of established pilots and ex-military forces.

The talented aircraft mechanic and pilot, Charlie Reed, will primarily lead the team in order to take down San Andreas’ largest private military. Not only will the battle take place in Grand Theft Auto’s classic street setting, but it will also expand to the seas and skies through the multiple modes of transportation.

Those looking forward to the update can expect its launch on June 13, 2023, with a tentative release time.

There will be a variety of missions to choose from in this latest storyline, such as raids, payloads for high-value targets, and the infiltration of sensitive data. The Mammoth Avenger center will be your main activity hub, featuring a new Operations Terminal and weapon upgrades. Players can also design the Avenger to their liking, regardless if they own a Hangar or Facility establishment.

Alongside the new update is a series of improvements to the overall GTA Online experience. For instance, veteran players will notice an alternative sprint control selection from the Settings Menu, as well as more accessible controls for garages and the Creator system. Based on fan feedback, you can anticipate a snack option on the Weapon Wheel and easier ways to rise in criminal ranks.

With so many new additions to GTA Online, it’s an excellent time to be a fan, as more features will be included in the Summer. Now, all that’s left is an update on the long-awaited GTA 6, but we’ll just have to cross our fingers on that front.

