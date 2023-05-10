Fortnite’s Racing Towards a New Game Mode, According to Leaks

Image Source: Epic Games

Vehicles in Fortnite rarely feel like more than a handy traversal tool. As they make you an easy target, it is rare to see someone actually use them unless they’re in a pinch. Sure, there are those times when you are forced to drive cars for some challenges. The last time any sort of vehicle got players’ attention was in Chapter 3 Season 2 with the Titan Tank. However, new leaks suggest that Epic Games will introduce something new that incorporates cars differently.

To that end, a racing game mode is supposedly coming to Fortnite around what might be Chapter 4 Season 4. According to information found by dataminer ShiinaBR, it will feature both normal and ranked/competitive modes.

Fortnite is working on a car racing game mode that can be played in both normal and competitive modes!



It *might* be released within the next 5 months, and seems to offer 18 divisions with player rankings.



(Information by @Krowe_moh) pic.twitter.com/KpLUKmH2FG — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 10, 2023

This wouldn’t be the first time that Epic Games has included a mode revolving around vehicular combat. The Air Royale LTM features 50 teams of two piloting X-4 Stormwings. Though, none of the currently available information suggests any sort of weaponry will be involved. It is just as likely that this mode will be a skill-based purist racing mode without any shooting involved.

At the moment, the most prevalent car across the Chapter 4 Season 2 island is the Nitro Drifter. As the name hints at, it isn’t quite focused on speed. As everything seems to suggest that the racing mode will be separate from the battle royale, we’d imagine it will certainly feature the (currently vaulted) Whiplash quite heavily.

This mode could just as well be used as a testing ground for vehicles to later appear in the battle royale, and that sounds like it could be quite useful.

A Step Towards the Fortnite Metaverse?

The inclusion of a racing game mode may also be part of Epic Games’ plan to transform Fortnite into something beyond a Battle Royale experience. Since December 2019, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has hinted that Fortnite would evolve beyond being ‘a game’ and into something more. With the inclusion of Party Royale, an online social space within the game, countless music concerts and live events like Movie Nite, Fortnite has proven to be capable of being something beyond just a Battle Royale game.

As such, expanding into new game genres such as racing would be the next logical step into making Fortnite more of a digital platform than a single gaming experience. That is, if the rumors turn out to be true. ShiinaBR does have a solid track record when it comes to covering Fortnite leaks, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Would you play a Fortnite racing game mode? Let us know in the comments below.

