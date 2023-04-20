Fans Are Celebrating a Video Game Adaptation That’s Arguably Bigger Than the Movie It’s Based On

Image Source: Nintendo

In a world where video games largely play second fiddle to their cinematic brethren, it’s refreshing to reflect back on a dusty ol’ title which has not only weathered the annals of time, but has arguably overtaken its original source material as the more impactful cultural phenomenon.

Sure, while the interactive medium may still have a ways to go, largely due to how young the art form is compared to motion pictures, it’s fair to say that video games are a rapidly growing sector that is exponentially expanding. Case in point: the video game industry is allegedly worth more than the music and movie industries combined according to a BBC report. Pretty nuts, right?

Still, despite this, it’s incredibly rare for a video game based on a film to come out and go on to usurp the original product. And arguments are being made right now over on Reddit positing that one game has done the impossible. Yes, we’re talking about a wee game called Goldeneye 007. Ring any bells?

Released on the Nintendo 64 back in 1997, and based on the eponymous 1995 James Bond flick directed by Martin Campbell, the Goldeneye 007 video game was an absolute game-changer. Not only did it help popularise competitive split-screen multiplayer on consoles, but it was also a faithful adaptation of its source material boasting a terrific single-player campaign, tight controls, and a handful of super fun cheat codes to boot. Oh, and who can forget that iconic James Bond theme music?

Now, 25 years after Goldeneye 007’s original release, we not only have a remaster on the Nintendo Wii – which even had online multiplayer! – but we also have an Xbox and Nintendo Switch port, too. Ultimately, while the original film managed to reap in a laudable box office haul of $356 million and is regarded as one of the stronger films in Ian Fleming’s emblematic espionage IP, I think we can all agree that the Goldeneye 007 video game has gone on to receive a more impactful cultural resonance than the filmic source material that it’s based on.

But what say you, though? Are we barking up the wrong tree with this one? Or are you in agreement with our sentiment? Grab your vesper martinis and sneak down to the usual place below to let us know.

