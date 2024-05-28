Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation – All Answers & Complete Quest Guide

Secret Investigation is a side quest in Wuthering Waves where players go undercover to learn secrets about Exiles, one of the enemy factions in the game. During the quest, you’re asked a few questions that you must answer to show that you are ready for the covert operation. If you are struggling with the answers or don’t know how to get and complete the Secret Investigation quest in Wuthering Waves, keep reading our guide.

How to Unlock Secret Investigation Quest

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In Wuthering Waves, you can unlock the Secret Investigation quest by heading to the Resonance Beacon near Lake Deerslumber or exploring the area nearby.

When you do that, the blue side quest marker will appear on the map at the location shown in the above screenshot. Head there and talk to the NPC named Qianshan to trigger the Secret Investigation side quest.

Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation Quest Walkthrough

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Once you talk to Qianshan and exhaust his dialogue options, you must Gather Exile Clothing. You can find the Exile Clothing at Exile Camps near Qianshan’s location.

Both the camps are marked on the map, though we have shared their location in the above screenshot. Head there, defeat the enemies, and collect the Exile Clothing.

Once that is done, return to Qianshan. He will share three documents with you that contain the answers to his questions. You can skip this part, as we have shared all the questions and their answers below.

Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation Quest Questions and Answers

Here are all the questions that Qianshan asks you during the quest and their correct answers:

Question 1: What Was the Profession of Qiao Sheng and Qiao Yang’s Mother?

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Answer 1: Teacher.

Question 2: What Was the Cause of Qiao Sheng’s Right Leg Injury?

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Answer 2: Attempted shoplifting.

Question 3: What Does Qiao Sheng’s Friend Kuixiao Like Doing?

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Answer 3: Studying Technologies.

Remember that even if you give wrong answers to Qianshan, the quest will continue. The next objective will ask you to wait until tomorrow at 21:00 to infiltrate the Exile Camp.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Head to the Terminal menu and use the Clock icon to change the time to 21:00 (Tomorrow). Doing so will start a short cutscene, putting you near the Exiles camp dressed in their outfit.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In this section of the quest, you must stay away from the dogs and Exiles with the eye icon on top of them, head to the quest marker, talk to the Exiles, and exhaust their dialogue options.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Afterwards, head to the top of the camp and distract Kuixiao by talking to him and selecting the dialogue option that says, “Both of us are not fans of hot food…” when he asks about preparing supper for you. As soon as he leaves, interact with the Info Terminal and head to the next location marked on your map.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Once you arrive, you must distract Xiyun, the Exile leader, to investigate another Info Terminal. You can distract her by destroying the nearby signal machine.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

However, after you are done investigating the Info Terminal, Xiyun will confront you, and you must fight and defeat all the Exiles and return to Qianshan to complete the quest.

