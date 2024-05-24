Wuthering Waves Scar Question and Answers
Wuthering Waves Scar’s Answers 

Questions that you shouldn't avoid!
Published: May 24, 2024

During the main story quest, Huanglong I – Act III – Ominous Star, Scar, one of the most iconic characters in Wuthering Waves, makes his first appearance in front of Rover, where he introduces himself while asking a series of questions related to events at the Qichi Village. While the answers to Scar’s questions are hidden in the clues you find around the village, you can check out our Wuthering Waves Scar’s answers guide if you want to save yourself some trouble. 

All Answers For Scar’s Questions in Wuthering Waves

First of all, when you talk to Scar, make sure not to select the dialogue option “Shut up and fight me properly!” that leads you to attack Scar. If you do so, you will skip a decent part of the quest where Scar tries to explain what happened to the people at the Qichi Village through his questions and answers. 

With that being said, here are all the questions that Scar asks you and their answers:

Who Was the Real Culprit Behind the Diminishing Number of Lambs?

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Answer: The white lambs. 

What Price Did the Lambs Pay for Their Wishes?

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Answer: Their lives.

What Happened to the Black Lamb?

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Answer: It was murdered by its flock and the shepherd.

Once you answer the above questions, Scar will tell you the entire story and lead you to his domain, where you must find and defeat him to break out of his Elysium.

What Happens If You Give Wrong Answers To Scar?  

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

When you give a wrong answer, you will get a different dialogue and reaction from Scar. But, since there is no reward for you even if you provide the correct answers, in the end, it doesn’t matter whether you give the right or wrong answers. 

That concludes our guide on all answers to Scar’s questions in Wuthering Waves. While you are here, check out Treasure Store’s Hostess location and secret quest, increasing your cost capacityhow to farm Lustrous Tides,  daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

Author
Hritwik Raj