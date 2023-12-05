GTA 6 Cheats: Will They Be in the Game?

Cheats have become an integral part of the GTA franchise over time. We’re not exaggerating when we say that everyone has used cheats in GTA at some point, and those who say they haven’t are not telling the truth, trust us. Let’s look at whether or not GTA 6 cheats will exist.

Will There Be Cheats in GTA 6?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

It is not yet confirmed whether cheats will be a part of GTA 6. However, we can assume from the experience of previous games that there will be. We can primarily expect codes for standard things in the GTA world.

Vehicle cheats

Weapons cheats

Ammo cheats

Armor cheats

Wanted level cheats

Some players hope that if we have two protagonists, there will be cheats related exclusively to one of them. Others also wish for an invincibility code, secretly hoping they could provoke the police to a 6-star wanted level, without them being able to do anything about it.

We sincerely hope that the developers will stay true to the trend that has been introduced since GTA 4, which is that there are two ways to enter the code during the game.

Cheats are entered through the command console, with a classic typing style.

Cheats are entered through your character’s in-game phone, by entering a specific number combination.

Cheating in GTA is not viewed as negatively as cheating in other games. It’s an integral part of the crazy world of GTA, and contributes to the overall chaos and rush, without which the gaming experience of Grand Theft Auto would not be the same.

2025 is still far away, and we’re sure that by then Rockstar will have a handful of surprises and reward us for our patience that has lasted for a whole decade. Hopefully, that’ll include a range of cheats!

