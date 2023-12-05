Is Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6? Answered

After years of speculation, we finally know that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City. Given this isn’t the first time Rockstar has explored this pastiche of Miami, fans are wondering whether we’ll see any familiar faces. As such, let’s dig into whether Tommy Vercetti is in GTA 6.

Will Tommy Vercetti Be in GTA 6?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

As it stands, it’s unlikely that Tommy Vercetti will be in GTA 6, outside of a small reference at best. The Vice City protagonist could well appear as a small easter egg for fans of the franchise. However, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

From what we saw in the very first GTA 6 trailer, there’s nothing to suggest Tommy Vercetti will appear. While he was the main playable character in Vice City, it seems his time ruling the region’s crime is over.

At the end of Vice City, we see Tommy and his partner in crime Ken finally staking their claim as the main crime bosses in the region. It’s left open-ended after that, so there’s always room for some throwaway lines of dialogue explaining what happened next. In that capacity, at least, GTA 6 could reference Tommy Vercetti.

That said, real-life events make this slightly more unlikely. Vercetti’s voice actor, Ray Liotta, sadly passed away in 2022. Unless he recorded voice lines for a cameo prior to this, Rockstar may instead opt to pay a subtle tribute, rather than having him feature more explicitly.

Therefore, the most likely scenario is that if we get a nod to this character in GTA 6, it’ll be a minor one. Rather than a full-blown cameo or appearance in a cutscene, we may instead hear radio reports on Vercetti, or see pictures of him across Leonida. We’ll have to wait and see!