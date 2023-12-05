After over a year of teases and leaks, Rockstar has finally lifted the curtain on Grand Theft Auto 6. We’ve got a brand new trailer showing off the locale and new protagonists. Here’s everything we know about GTA 6 so far.

It’s Set in Vice City

Image Source: Rockstar

Perhaps the most exciting thing about GTA 6 is its locale. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was originally released in 2002, and while we did get to revisit it briefly in Vice City Stories for the PSP in 2006, this is a city that has so much unrealized potential.

GTA 6 will be bringing players back to the state of Leonida. We can probably safely assume that much of the game will take place in Vice City itself, a fictional version of Miami, Florida. The trailer alone shows off the swamplands of Leonida, crocs walking into convenience stores, the flashing neon lights of the city’s clubs and nightlife, and so much more.

Vice City was already a pretty amazing place back on the PS2 and PSP. It’s exciting to see what Rockstar does with it on the current generation of consoles.

Dual Protagonists

Image Source: Rockstar

GTA 5 was lauded for its three protagonist setup. It allowed players to swap between Franklin, Michael, and Trevor at will. Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a dual protagonist setup, where players will get to control both Lucia and Jason.

The trailer itself didn’t give away all that much, but we do know that Lucia has probably just been released from prison and quickly turns to a life of crime in Vice City alongside her partner Jason. Given GTA 5’s setup, it’s also probably safe to assume that we should be able to swap between Lucia and Jason as well when we take on various quests and missions in-game.

A Bonnie and Clyde-inspired Story

Image Source: Rockstar

Speaking of Lucia and Jason, it looks like GTA 6’s story will be pretty heavily inspired by the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde. It revolved around a criminal couple pulling off bank robberies and heists all over the country. If there’s one thing we know about Rockstar, it’s that they’ll likely satirize Bonnie and Clyde in some way with Lucia and Jason. We wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up playing things a little straight as well.

The trailer showed off Lucia and Jason getting up to no good in Vice City, robbing stores and potentially banks. It’ll be interesting to see how Rockstar puts a spin on this classic love story. Given how popular heists were in GTA 5 and GTA Online, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if the developers wanted to lean into that for this entry, too.

2025 Release Window

Image Source: Rockstar

Now ,we get to the less exciting stuff. While it was fun to get an idea of the tone of the game, it’ll be a while before GTA 6 actually releases. The teaser trailer only let us know that Grand Theft Auto 6 will release sometime in 2025, but nothing beyond that.

It’ll Come to Consoles First

Image Source: Rockstar

In addition to that, from a press release sent out by Take-Two Interactive this week, we only have confirmation that GTA 6 will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s very likely that the game will get a PC release too. Given the company’s track record, we may not see the PC version until a couple years after the initial launch.

Both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 were also released on consoles first, before the game came to PC two years later.

And that’s everything we know about GTA 6 so far. What are you most excited about Rockstar’s latest entry in their popular franchise? Let us know in the comments down below.