Is GTA 6 Coming to PC? Answered

With the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar has finally given us a look at the game itself and its protagonists. However, one question remains. If you’re wondering whether GTA 6 is releasing on PC at launch, here’s what you need to know.

Will GTA 6 Release on PC?

At the time of writing, the short answer is, Rockstar has not confirmed that GTA 6 will be coming to PC, but it’s likely that it will after the console release.

In a press release sent out on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, Rockstar stated that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on PS5 and Xbox sometime in 2025, but there was no mention of PC or older-gen consoles. The latter was to be expected, as those consoles are pretty old at this point, and with how ambitious and big GTA 6 looks to be, it makes sense that it’ll be a next-gen-only game.

That being said, the lack of mention of a PC release is baffling. It’s worth noting that Rockstar has done something similar with GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 in the past. Both games were released on consoles first, and the PC release only came about two years after. This meant that PC-only players had to wait a considerable amount of time before they could finally get their hands on the game.

It’s likely that the PC release of GTA 6 will come some time after the PS5 and Xbox launch, but hopefully the wait won’t be as long as it was for its predecessors.

GTA 6 is set to take us back to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, USA, and will feature dual protagonists Lucia and Jason.

That’s all you need to know about GTA 6’s PC release date for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the game.