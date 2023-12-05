6 Little Details You Probably Missed in the GTA 6 Trailer

Rockstar has just dropped their first teaser trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, and it’s glorious. There’s plenty to pick out and parse through in this short minute-and-a-half video. Here are six little details you might’ve missed in the new GTA 6 trailer.

Dual Protagonists

Image Source: Rockstar Games

You probably didn’t miss this one, but we figured we’d start with the most obvious thing first. This GTA 6 trailer was heavily focused on our new protagonist Lucia. But if the leaks are to be believed, and from what we saw in this trailer, we’re getting a dual protagonist setup with Lucia and her partner Jason.

It’s worth noting that we didn’t get any actual gameplay footage in this trailer. That said, all of the scenes of Lucia committing crimes in Vice City feature both her and Jason. Towards the end of the teaser, we even see them share an intimate moment together, immediately followed up with a shot of them bursting into a store, masks on and guns blazing.

So it’s very likely that we’ll have dual protagonists in GTA 6, though Lucia will probably take up more of the spotlight.

It’s Bigger Than Just Vice City

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Rockstar is finally taking us back to Vice City! We’ve already gotten to see the studio’s fictional version of Miami on the PS2 and PSP. That said, it’s very exciting to see what the studio is able to achieve with new technology. One important thing to note is that both Vice City and Vice City Stories were largely set within the city. Grand Theft Auto 6 will let us go further than that.

GTA 6 is set in the state of Leonida—basically Florida—which means that we’ll get to see the outskirts of the city. This includes the swampy wetlands outside of the city, the beaches on the far coasts, and probably a lot more.

This is exciting, especially because it’ll mean we’ll get a change of environment over the course of the story. Just staying in Vice City for 40 hours could get pretty boring, after all. It’s nice to know that there’s some wilderness to explore in the game too.

Move Over X, It’s TikTok Time

Image Source: Rockstar

The Grand Theft Auto series has always been about satirizing modern life, and social media is a big part of that. GTA 5 featured parodies of Twitter and Facebook, and as the times have changed, so too has GTA.

In the teaser trailer, we caught multiple glimpses of what looks like the game’s version of TikTok. Users are able to post clips and livestreams of things happening around Leonida. And yeah, the captions are pretty on point too.

Personally, I’m hoping that social media plays a much bigger role in GTA 6. It’d be fun to be able to record and post clips on a social media platform in-game, and see how NPCs react to them.

Factions

Image Source: Rockstar

As the trailer blitzed through various social media clips, we also caught a glimpse of what might be a couple of factions you can interact with in Grand Theft Auto 6. We saw the Thrillbilly Mud Club, which we can only assume is some sort of dirtbike club that hangs out near the swamps and beaches.

We also saw the High Rollerz, which we assume is a slightly richer, more upper-class nightlife or street racing gang.

If the previous GTA games are anything to go by, it’s likely that we’ll encounter a variety of different factions and NPCs that we can do quests for. We’re willing to bet the Thrillbillies and High Rollerz are just a couple of them.

Lots of Vehicles

Image Source: Rockstar

Speaking of bikes and racing, it looks like GTA 6 will also come with a whole host of vehicles for players to hijack and ride around. This isn’t surprising, considering that GTA 5 even gave us the freedom to go to flight school and fly a damn airplane around.

In the trailer, we saw bicycles, bikes, jeeps, cars, planes, and even a swamp buggy, which might be a first for the series.

And Lots of Things to Do

Image Source: Rockstar

Finally, it wouldn’t be a GTA game if there weren’t a whole host of activities for you to engage in outside of the main quests.

From the trailer alone, we saw night clubs, speedboat races, street car racing, coasting through the swamp in the aforementioned swamp buggy, croc hunting, rallies, and I’m sure there’s even more I probably missed. The point is, GTA 6 likely wouldn’t be half as enjoyable if it was just all about bank heists and robberies, and it’ll be exciting to check out all of the peripheral activities we get to engage in on the side.

And those are all of the tiny little details you might’ve missed in the GTA 6 trailer. Is there anything we missed that you picked out? Let us know in the comments down below.