A GTA VI Leak Has Been Removed as It Seems To Be an AI Hoax

There has recently been a flurry of speculation around when we might finally see the release of GTA VI. It’s no secret that Rockstar Games have been taking their time with the next instalment of the massive games series, especially with their focus on GTA Online. But it now seems to be getting more difficult to discern what is true information with regards to the upcoming game.

The Supposed Leak of GTA VI’s Release Timeframe

What was thought to be a leak of a recent conference call involving the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, was making the rounds on X (Twitter). Coming from the user GTA6posts, it seemed that new information about when GTA VI would see the light of day had arisen.

In a now copyright stricken piece of audio, a voice sounding like Zelnick’s was heard talking about an announcement date and a launch date for the game.

BREAKING: apparently there’s a leaked voice note from the Take 2 interactive CEO where he discusses the release for GTA 6 , he says ‘An announcement is expected very soon this October 23rd’ ‘the next GTA is expected to launch in October 24’



THIS IS BIG! pic.twitter.com/vj0ElYMx7T — GTA 6 SPAM 🍸 (@GTA6posts) September 2, 2023

What had people suspicious was that instead of referring to the game as GTA Six, he referred to it as GTA V (vee) I (eye).

The recording was promptly removed, and at first this fuelled the fire with fans believing it was copyright blocked due to actually containing accurate information. It now, however, seems that it was removed for containing procedurally generated misinformation using AI.

Another user by the name Jericho681 then followed up with a new clip. In this one, Zelnick can be heard remarking on how bad the AI voice from the leak sounds. Mainly, given its mispronunciation of the Roman numeral version of the number six.

Whether the second clip is actually of Zelnick or not remains to be seen, and could once again be AI.

BREAKING: Take 2 Interactive CEO claims the audio clip is “a total fake” claiming only an idiot would spell out VI instead of just saying “six”.



THIS IS BIG! https://t.co/u3XFLWB8LC pic.twitter.com/NvqSSkJO9F — jericho681 | 𝕁 (@jericho681) September 3, 2023

For a split second, it seemed as though we were finally getting to know a little bit more concerning Rockstar’s plans. However, in the end it was nothing more than a display of the confusion that misused AI can bring.

Hopefully, we will hear some genuine information about the game from Rockstar Games or Take-Two soon. When we do hear something credible we will be sure to let you know.

Until then, let’s go back to the advice we got told from the ’90s… Don’t believe everything you see on the internet!