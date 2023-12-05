Is GTA 6 a Prequel or Sequel?

Now we’ve finally seen our first glimpse of the new Grand Theft Auto game, plenty of fan questions are starting to roll in. One such debate among fans is whether GTA 6 is a prequel or sequel. The series has always had a fairly defined timeline, so it’s interesting to see where this new entry will fit in.

Is GTA 6 a Prequel?

No, GTA 6 is not a prequel to any other Grand Theft Auto games. Instead, from what we’ve seen in the reveal trailer, it seems to take place in the present day. For that reason, it’s likely the furthest along in the GTA timeline that we’ve seen so far.

Since pre-reveal leaks all but confirmed a return to the 80s-inflected Vice City, it was reasonable to assume GTA 6 could’ve been a prequel. After all, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was set in the 1980s, so heading back to that setting could’ve indicated a throwback setting, too.

However, the trailer confirms that GTA 6 takes place in the here and now, with plenty of social media appearances. This makes it impossible to be a prequel to any other games in the series.

Is GTA 6 a Direct Sequel to GTA 5?

Despite not being a prequel, it’s hard to say whether GTA 6 will directly pick up on any characters or plot points from GTA 5. The trailer certainly doesn’t hint at it, with no references to Trevor, Michael, or Franklin.

However, we’ll no doubt see some of the classic GTA brands like Ammu-Nation, Sprunk Cola, and Redwood. Most games in the series tend to be fairly self-contained, with only very minor references to previous entries. As such, don’t expect any major continuation of GTA 5’s story in this new game.

