All GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PS4, Listed

There isn’t a person who has played GTA without ever using a cheat, no matter what they tell you. With these cheats you can get practically anything you want, from weapons, passenger and armored vehicles, and planes to many other useful accessories. Here is the list of all available GTA 5 cheats for PS4.

GTA Cheats for PS4 List

Image Source: Rockstar North

Character Cheats

Weapons and Ammo

Cell: 1-999-866-587

Button Combination: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Raise Wanted Level

Cell: 1-999-3844-8483

Button Combination: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Lower Wanted Level

Cell: 1-999-5299-3783

Button Combination: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Max Health and Armor

Cell: 1-999-887-853

Button Combination: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Fast Swim

Cell: 1-999-46844557

Button Combination: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Fast Run

Cell: 1-999-228-2463

Button Combination: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Exploding Bullets

Cell: 1-999-444-439

Button Combination: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Flaming Bullets

Cell: 1-999-462-363-4279

Button Combination: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Parachute

Cell:1-999-759-3483

Button Combination: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Drunk Mode

Cell: 1-999-547-861

Button Combination: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Spawn in the Sky

Cell: 1-999-759-3255

Button Combination: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Invincibility Mode

Cell: 1-999-7246-545-537

Button Combination: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Slow Motion Aim

Cell: 1-999-3323-393

Button Combination: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Superhero Leap

Cell: 1-999-467-8648

Button Combination: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2

Superhero Punch

Cell: 1-999-4684-2637

Button Combination: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Car Cheats

Garbage Truck

Cell: 1-999-872-7433

Button Combination: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Stunt Plane

Cell: 1-999-227-678-676

Button Combination: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Stretch Limo

Cell: 1-999-846-39663

Button Combination: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Sanchez Dirt Bike

Cell: 1-999-633-7623

Button Combination: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Golf Caddy

Cell: 1-999-4653-461

Button Combination: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Buzzard Military Chopper

Cell: 1-999-2899-633

Button Combination: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

BMX Bike

Cell: 1-999-226-348

Button Combination: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Comet

Cell: 1-999-266-38

Button Combination: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Shitzu PCJ 600

Cell: 1-999-762-538

Button Combination: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Crop Duster

Cell: 1-999-3597-7729

Button Combination: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Rapid GT

Cell: 1-999-727-4348

Button Combination: R2, R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

World Cheats

Slow Motion

Cell: 1-999-756-966

Button Combination: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Alternative Weather

Cell: 1-999-625-348-7246

Button Combination: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Moon Gravity

Cell: 1-999-356-2837

Button Combination: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Slick Tires

Cell: 1-999-7669-329

Button Combination: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

How to Use GTA 5 Cheats on PS4

There are several ways to enter cheats in GTA 5, no matter what platform you’re playing on. The most common one is by using your in-game cellphone. You can open it by pressing Up on the D-pad, and then entering the appropriate number for a specific cheat to activate it.

Of course, you can always enter the cheats the old-fashioned way, by pressing the fitting button combination. Those combinations are basically the same for PlayStation and Xbox.

We know you all are wondering if there is a GTA 5 money cheat. We will have to disappoint you because Rockstar has not decided to provide this easiest way to load up with money. But even without that, there are countless ways to get funds.