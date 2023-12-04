All GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PS4, Listed

There isn’t a person who has played GTA without ever using a cheat, no matter what they tell you. With these cheats you can get practically anything you want, from weapons, passenger and armored vehicles, and planes to many other useful accessories. Here is the list of all available GTA 5 cheats for PS4.
GTA Cheats for PS4 List
Character Cheats
Weapons and Ammo
Cell: 1-999-866-587
Button Combination: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
Raise Wanted Level
Cell: 1-999-3844-8483
Button Combination: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Lower Wanted Level
Cell: 1-999-5299-3783
Button Combination: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Max Health and Armor
Cell: 1-999-887-853
Button Combination: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
Fast Swim
Cell: 1-999-46844557
Button Combination: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
Fast Run
Cell: 1-999-228-2463
Button Combination: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
Exploding Bullets
Cell: 1-999-444-439
Button Combination: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
Flaming Bullets
Cell: 1-999-462-363-4279
Button Combination: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
Parachute
Cell:1-999-759-3483
Button Combination: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
Drunk Mode
Cell: 1-999-547-861
Button Combination: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
Spawn in the Sky
Cell: 1-999-759-3255
Button Combination: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
Invincibility Mode
Cell: 1-999-7246-545-537
Button Combination: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
Slow Motion Aim
Cell: 1-999-3323-393
Button Combination: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
Superhero Leap
Cell: 1-999-467-8648
Button Combination: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2
Superhero Punch
Cell: 1-999-4684-2637
Button Combination: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
Car Cheats
Garbage Truck
Cell: 1-999-872-7433
Button Combination: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Stunt Plane
Cell: 1-999-227-678-676
Button Combination: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
Stretch Limo
Cell: 1-999-846-39663
Button Combination: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Sanchez Dirt Bike
Cell: 1-999-633-7623
Button Combination: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
Golf Caddy
Cell: 1-999-4653-461
Button Combination: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
Buzzard Military Chopper
Cell: 1-999-2899-633
Button Combination: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
BMX Bike
Cell: 1-999-226-348
Button Combination: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
Comet
Cell: 1-999-266-38
Button Combination: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
Shitzu PCJ 600
Cell: 1-999-762-538
Button Combination: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
Crop Duster
Cell: 1-999-3597-7729
Button Combination: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
Rapid GT
Cell: 1-999-727-4348
Button Combination: R2, R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
World Cheats
Slow Motion
Cell: 1-999-756-966
Button Combination: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
Alternative Weather
Cell: 1-999-625-348-7246
Button Combination: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
Moon Gravity
Cell: 1-999-356-2837
Button Combination: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
Slick Tires
Cell: 1-999-7669-329
Button Combination: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
How to Use GTA 5 Cheats on PS4
There are several ways to enter cheats in GTA 5, no matter what platform you’re playing on. The most common one is by using your in-game cellphone. You can open it by pressing Up on the D-pad, and then entering the appropriate number for a specific cheat to activate it.
Of course, you can always enter the cheats the old-fashioned way, by pressing the fitting button combination. Those combinations are basically the same for PlayStation and Xbox.
We know you all are wondering if there is a GTA 5 money cheat. We will have to disappoint you because Rockstar has not decided to provide this easiest way to load up with money. But even without that, there are countless ways to get funds.