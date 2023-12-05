Is GTA 6 on PS4?

Now the game has finally been revealed, Grand Theft Auto fans are desperate to know whether GTA 6 is on PS4. After all, as one of the most popular franchises in all of gaming, those still using last-gen hardware will be eager to dive into the latest open world crime caper.

Will GTA 6 Release on PS4?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

No, GTA 6 will not be releasing on PS4. It’s unfortunate news for those still using older consoles, but not too much of a surprise.

Given how expansive and ambitious GTA 6 seems to be from its trailer, there’s a good chance it couldn’t run on PS4 in the first place. From beaches packed with NPCs to bustling highways, it’ll no doubt push the PS5 to its limits, let alone its predecessor.

On top of that, if GTA 6 hits its estimated 2025 release window, we’ll be 12 years out from the PS4’s original release. By that point, it’s hard to imagine the hardware would be able to keep up with the demands of Rockstar’s latest project.

Even beyond the speculation, Rockstar itself has already confirmed that GTA 6 will bypass older consoles. In a press release from its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, it confirmed the game solely for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Unless there’s a dramatic (and highly unlikely) U-turn, that’s all the confirmation we need.

If you’re a GTA fan still using PS4 and want to play the latest entry, you’ve got at least a year to get your hands on a PS5. That’s because there’s practically no way Rockstar will backtrack and publish the game on previous-gen consoles.

