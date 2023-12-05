When is GTA 6 Set? Time Period Answered

Not many people are accustomed to thirteen-year wait times. Well, maybe Bethesda fans are, but that’s not the point. The release date and trailer for GTA 6 are now out, and we can finally see what this world will look like. The question is, though: what time is GTA 6 set in?

What Time Period is GTA 6 Set in?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and it’s set to come out in 2025. The currently available footage shows people using smartphones, driving hypercars, and wearing modern-day clothing. From that, it’s easy to infer that GTA 6 will take place in the current day, probably in a year between 2020 and 2025.

The events of GTA 4 and GTA 5 transpired in 2008 and 2013, respectively. It’s no coincidence that these are the exact same years that those games released. As such, there’s a good chance that GTA 6 will play out in 2025 specifically.

Vice City Timeline

GTA Vice City took place in 1986, 40 years before the events of GTA 6. You had a chance to see the world through the eyes of Tommy Vercetti. He was an Italian-American mobster who rose to be the kingpin of Vice City’s underworld.

In GTA 6, though, we will most probably have two protagonists, Lucia and Jason. That and many other things have been speculated on based on the trailer. One thing is for sure: even though the demographics have changed in these 40 years, the Mafia is still there and recruiting.

That is everything we know so far about what time period GTA 6 will be set in. We will update this guide once Rockstar reveals more information. In the meantime, find out more about the GTA 6 universe by clicking on one of the links we provided below.