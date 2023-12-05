Is GTA 6 on Xbox One?

The suspense is finally over: we’ve found out when the new GTA is coming! Rockstar pleased us with a new trailer, and announced that the game will be released in 2025. We’ll reveal to you on which platforms the game will be available, answering one big question: will GTA 6 be on Xbox One?

Will GTA 6 be Playable on Xbox One?

Unfortunately, GTA 6 will not be available for Xbox One. Rockstar Games has snubbed last-gen consoles including PS4, and announced that the upcoming game will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. We can’t say that this is really a surprise, since last-gen devices would hardly be able to run the game nice and smooth.

“Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X/S games and entertainment systems in 2025,” said a statement released alongside the GTA 6 trailer.

Image Source: Rockstar Games.

We saw from the trailer that the sixth instalment of the GTA franchise will be very graphically demanding. As such, we advise you to equip yourself with an adequate device by 2025. That way, you will wait for the release of this game in peace and without worry.

What is also a bit surprising is that no PC version of GTA 6 has been announced. Rockstar has always made a practice of releasing its titles first for consoles, and only after a while for PC. So, if you were planning on playing Grand Theft Auto 6 immediately upon release, you’ll be able to do that only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Despite everything, I believe that all of us gamers are in for a real treat. This title will no doubt go down in history like its predecessors, Vice City, San Andreas, and even GTA 5.