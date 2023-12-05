Everything We Know About Lucia in GTA 6

After a decade of waiting, Rockstar has finally released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. There we met Lucia, the main protagonist of GTA 6, whose release is announced for 2025. We find out what we know so far about Lucia in GTA 6, as well as what we can expect from her.

Who is Lucia in GTA 6?

In the first frame of the newly released trailer of GTA 6, we see Lucia in an orange prison uniform talking to her parole officer. She does not seem at all to be guilty of her criminal acts. When asked why she was in prison, she replied that it was just bad luck.

What also remains a big unknown is the mysterious man who we see in the later part of the trailer. Together he’s seen robbing stores, banks, and wreaking havoc in Vice City with Lucia in a Bonnie and Clyde style. It remains to be seen whether he will also be a playable character. If leaks are to go by, this will be Jason, Lucia’s romantic partner and fellow criminal mastermind.

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Lucia actually represents a huge change for the GTA franchise. She’s the first female main character since the original game, as well as the first Latin American protagonist. What’s not new, but arouses the real nostalgia, is that our heroine lives in Vice City. This is of course a well-known city for all GTA fans.

Her name has already gone viral on social media and among the huge GTA fanbase around the world. Everyone is interested in who Lucia is and what she is like, and this suggests that she may even surpass the popularity of Tommy Vercetti, CJ, Trevor Phillips, and other predecessors.

For now, Rockstar hasn’t revealed more details about Lucia. We still don’t know who will be the voice actor portraying her, or who her friends and enemies are. But 2025 is still far away, and we’ve only just gotten the first trailer, so we certainly expect to learn more details about Lucia in the near future.