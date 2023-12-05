Is Trevor Philips in GTA 6? Answered

In GTA 5,we had three protagonists. One was remembered the most because of his, to put it mildly, explosive character. Of course, we are talking about the infamous Trevor Philips. Now, one of the main questions amongst fans is will Trevor be a part of GTA 6?

Will Trevor Philips Appear in GTA 6?

As it stands, Trevor Philips has not been confirmed to appear in GTA 6.

Fans expect that in addition to the two main protagonists in GTA 6, many more characters will be introduced. Some even hope for the return of some characters from previous games from the GTA franchise, such as Trevor Philips.

If we remember one of the ending scenarios of the previous game, we know that Trevor is very much alive. In the last cutscene, we see him crying while sitting under a tree. Let’s also not forget that he appeared in GTA Online in 2015, as part of Series A Funding Heist. Several characters from GTA Online also mention him, especially in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. However, since GTA Online takes place before GTA 5, it may not be a deal-breaker.

Image Source: Rockstar Games

However, those hopes are currently only a figment of the imagination of players around the world. In the trailer for GTA 6 we didn’t see Trevor, Michael, or Franklin, our characters from GTA 5. But we also know that Rockstar loves surprises and is full of them.

Until anything official is confirmed or denied, we’ll just have to wait, be patient, and let our imaginations run wild about who we would like to see in the latest instalment of the legendary GTA franchise.

That's all we know about Trevor Phillips in GTA 6! For more on the game, read up on whether it's on PS4 or PC.