Who Plays Lilith in Diablo 4?

Demon Queen Lilith, Mother of Sanctuary, The Blessed Mother, creepy horned demon lady; they’re all referring to the iconic villain from Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4. Her presence is chilling, eerie and intimidating, but who is the actor who brings Lilith to life in Diablo 4? Here’s that, answered.

Lilith Voice Actor in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, Lilith is voiced by Caroline Faber. Faber is a British voice actress, best known for her roles on British television. She has starred in soap opera EastEnders and BBC TV series Merlin, a show about the wizard of Camelot.

According to IMDB, her performance as Lilith is her first foray into the video game world. Prior to Diablo 4, she has mainly starred in television shows and film.

It’s the first time Lilith has a credited voice actor, despite the Demon’s appearances in both Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. It’s also the most significant role she’s played in a Diablo instalment, occupying the role of primary antagonist. Players must pursue Lilith across Sanctuary and combat her malevolent schemes as and when they can. She is flanked by her right-hand figure, Elias, throughout.

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Faber joins a diverse and celebrated cast in Diablo 4, with notable stars occupying roles elsewhere in Blizzard’s 2023 title. For example, British actor Ralph Ineson, known for his roles in Game of Thrones, The Northman and Harry Potter, stars as Lorath.

That’s everything there is to know about Lilith’s voice actor in Diablo 4. The Demon Mother is just one part of the rich tapestry that is Diablo 4. For everything on Blizzard’s 2023 title, including how to get gold fast and how many acts there are, stick with us on Twinfinite.

