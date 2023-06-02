All Diablo 4 Voice Actors, Listed

Image Source: Blizzard

Diablo 4 is now out, and fans are already lining up to get a chance to play the next instalment in this beloved Blizzard series. Once in, there’s plenty of things to do and lots of questions to be answered. One such question is who are some of the voice actors that are lending their voices to Diablo 4‘s cast of characters? Here is everything you need to know.

Diablo 4 Voice Actors Cast

While not everyone has been confirmed to be reprising their roles, the following is a list of voice actors that have been responsible for voicing these Diablo 4 characters for almost every game:

Demon Hunter (Female) – Laura Bailey

– Laura Bailey Demon Hunter (Male) – Robin Atkin Downes

– Robin Atkin Downes Wizard (Female) – Grey DeLisle-Griffin

– Grey DeLisle-Griffin Wizard (Male) – Crispin Freeman

– Crispin Freeman Lorath Nahr – Yuri Lowenthal

– Yuri Lowenthal Barbarian (Male) – Ray Chase

– Ray Chase Barbarian (Female) – Athena Karkanis

– Athena Karkanis Monk (Male) – Jamieson Price

– Jamieson Price Monk (Female) – Rajia Baroudi

– Rajia Baroudi Leah – Jennifer Hale

– Jennifer Hale Witch Doctor (Male) – Carl Lumbly

– Carl Lumbly Witch Doctor (Female) – Erica Luttrell

– Erica Luttrell King Leoric – Joe J Thomas

– Joe J Thomas Zoltun Kulle – Steve Blum

– Steve Blum Adria – Alyson Reed

– Alyson Reed Crusader (Male) – Gideon Emery

– Gideon Emery Crusader (Female) – Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

– Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Imperius – Rick D Wasserman

– Rick D Wasserman Scoundrel – Troy Baker

– Troy Baker Enchantress – Sumalee Montano

– Sumalee Montano Auriel – Cree Summer

– Cree Summer Templar – Dominic Keating

– Dominic Keating Azmodan – David Sobolov

– David Sobolov Baal – Milton James

– Milton James Maghda – Susanne Blakeslee

– Susanne Blakeslee Lilith – Caroline Faber

– Caroline Faber Inarius – Gabe Kunda

– Gabe Kunda Elias – Anthony Howell

– Anthony Howell Prava – Debra Wilson

For now, that is everything you need to know about the voice talent that makes up the cast of Diablo 4. If you’re still looking for more helpful tips and tricks, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got below, including a guide on current queue wait times.

About the author

Andrew McMahon Andrew was Twinfinite's Features Editor from 2020 through until March 2023 and wrote for the site from 2018. He has wandered around with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications sitting in his back pocket for a while now, all the while wondering what he is going to do for a career. Luckily, video games have always been there, especially as his writing career progresses.

More Stories by Andrew McMahon

Related Posts