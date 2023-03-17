Who Is Lorath Nahr in Diablo 4 Beta? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

While Diablo 4 features some new characters, others have a definite place in the universe’s lore. Unless you are big into said lore, it might be hard to differentiate what characters are important overall and which might only assist through your journey for this single game. We are here to help you determine who Lorath Nahr is in Diablo 4.

Is Yuri Lowenthal in Diablo 4 & Who Does He Play?

Yes, Yuri Lowenthal is in Diablo 4, and he voices none other than Lorath Nahr. But just who is that? Within the lore of Diablo, there is a special order of magic users called the Horadrim that was gathered by the archangel Tyrael.

The Horadrim’s complete focus was on the eradication of the three Prime Evils: Diablo, Baal, and Malthael. Series hero Deckard Cain was a descendant of one of the members of the First Order of the Horadrim and thus has an inherited membership to the order. As a slightly newer member, Lorath Nahr is a member of the second order.

Who Is Lorath Nahr in Diablo 4? Character Bio Explained

Lorath Nahr was first involved in the story of Diablo in the Reaper of Souls expansion for Diablo 3 when he convinced Tyrael to reconvene the Horadrim and take on Malthael. As Deckard Cain is now dead in the Diablo canon, Lorath will be the player’s point of contact with the Horadrim throughout Diablo 4 as they work to take down the newest threat to the world.

Unlike the more storied Horadrim members, not too much is known about Lorath Nahr, so the story of Diablo 4 will be key to how the character’s tale unfolds.

This is everything players need to know about who Lorath Nahr is in Diablo 4. For more guides and news about the new installment of this iconic series, take a look at our links below.

