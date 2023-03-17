All Diablo 4 Beta Voice Actors, Listed

Image Source: Blizzard

The Diablo 4 open beta has arrived, and fans are already lining up to get a chance to play the next installment in this beloved Blizzard series. Once in, there’s plenty of things to do and lots of questions to be answered. One such question is who are some of the voice actors that are lending their voices to the Diablo 4 beta? Here is everything you need to know.

Every Voice Actor in the Diablo 4 Beta

While not everyone has been confirmed to be in the beta or reprising their roles, the following is a list of voice actors that have been responsible for voicing these Diablo 4 characters for almost every game:

Demon Hunter (Female) – Laura Bailey

Demon Hunter (Male) – Robin Atkin Downes

Wizard (Female) – Grey DeLisle-Griffin

Wizard (Male) – Crispin Freeman

Deckard Cain – Michael J. Gough

Barbarian (Male) – Dorian Harewood

Barbarian (Female) – Athena Karkanis

Monk (Male) – Jamieson Price

Monk (Female) – Rajia Baroudi

Leah – Jennifer Hale

Witch Doctor (Male) – Carl Lumbly

Witch Doctor (Female) – Erica Luttrell

King Leoric – Joe J Thomas

Zoltun Kulle – Steve Blum

Adria – Alyson Reed

Crusader (Male) – Gideon Emery

Crusader (Female) – Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

Imperius – Rick D Wasserman

Scoundrel – Troy Baker

Enchantress – Sumalee Montano

Auriel – Cree Summer

Templar – Dominic Keating

Azmodan – David Sobolov

Baal – Milton James

Maghda – Susanne Blakeslee

For now, that is everything you need to know about the voice talent that makes up the cast of the Diablo 4 beta. If you’re still looking for more helpful tips and tricks, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got below, including a guide on current queue wait times.

Related Posts