Where to Get Timmask Spores in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

One of the best tools at your disposal in Baldur’s Gate 3 is your Alchemy Pouch. This one item allows you to break down components into helpful potions. The most common ingredient type is fungi or spores. If you’re looking for rarer mushrooms, the Timmask that gives Timmask Spores has what you seek.

BG3 Timmask Spores Location

The only place to find the Timmask mushrooms is in the Underdark. To get here, you’ll have to go through the Goblin Camp into Shattered Sanctum and talk to True Soul Gut. If you convince them you are also a True Soul, they will take you to a secluded room. Killing them in here will let you go through their door into the Defiled Temple. A deeper part of this location features a disc puzzle on the floor. Solving it takes you into the Selunite Outpost area of the Underdark.

Here you are looking for mushrooms with flat, round heads that have glowing blue lines.

Be wary of approaching these, though, as they will attempt to give you the Befudded debuff. If you aren’t in combat, being Befuddled isn’t a big deal and will wear off quickly. However, that makes grabbing the spores tricky.

When a Timmask detonates, you have a limited amount of time to grab the dropped spores.

If you fail the saving throw, you will be Befuddled, and the character you are controlling will sprint off, away from the Timmask. Shadowheart proved best at making the saving throws and collecting the spores. You get infinite tries at this, though, as the Timmask regenerates and detonates again and again. You can’t attack them, though, as they don’t drop anything upon being destroyed.

What Can You Make With Timmask Spores?

As with all alchemical creations, you need a trio of one specific item. Three Timmask Spores are required to make Essence of Timmask Spores in your Alchemy menu.

Mixing one Essence of Timmask Spores with any type of salt can create the Fungal Bamboozler potion that functions as a grenade.

Throwing this potion and hitting enemies will potentially cause them to become Befuddled, causing them to flee from battle temporarily. This is a great weapon for any combat situation, making Timmask Spores an important ingredient to collect. For more Baldur’s Gate 3 ingredient location guides, check out our links below.