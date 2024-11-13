Not sure where to find Yajiro in Sengoku Dynasty? The Runaway Spy mission in Sengoku Dynasty makes it very easy to miss where to find this particular target. Many players seem to agree that Yajiro is quite an elusive one. Luckily, this quick Sengoku Dynasty walkthrough will tell you all you need to know.

Yajiro Location in Sengoku Dynasty

Image Source: Superkami

After arriving in the village of Segi, you can find Yajiro in Sengoku Dynasty by approaching the bridge over the river and turning left to follow the river upward. Keep walking along the river until you reach a dead end as it ends in front of a rocky cliff area.

If you get stuck, head to the map location in the image above. Then, keep following the river so that the purple flowers remain on your right. To the left, you’ll find a small opening between the rocks that leads to a tiny cave where you can find Yajiro.

As you confront the culprit spy for the neighboring clan, he tries to explain himself, saying that he didn’t know he was revealing secrets. Because the actual spies seemingly tricked him for the sake of saving his child, he seems incredibly remorseful for his actions.

You can then say you believe his story and that you’ll leave him be, but he has to disappear. Go back to Shoji to report your findings. By reporting to him that Yajiro escaped, he’ll be greatly disappointed in you, but you will have completed this part of this mission.

If you’re new to the game, take a look at how to fast travel in Sengoku Dynasty to make getting around easier. Alternatively, check out how to get Straw for more crafting. Better yet, you can do the same by finding out how to find more bamboo in Sengoku Dynasty as well.

