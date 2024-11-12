There are two ways how players can fast travel in Sengoku Dynasty. One is the official way, which involves town bells, and the other is a workaround that involves respawning. This guide will explain both ways how to fast travel in Sengoku Dynasty.

How Fast Travel Works in Sengoku Dynasty

Previously, fast travel wasn’t available as a feature in Sengoku Dynasty. However, the town bell mechanic has been implemented in the latest update. It allows players to interact with the bell structures in every town, thus marking them as fast travel points. Here’s what you need to do to create a new fast travel point:

Arrive at a new town on the map. Approach the town bell at the entrance. Interact with the town bell by pressing the “F” key. This will mark a new fast travel point.

Once this is done, you can travel further on. If you need to go back to any of the towns that you’ve visited previously, you can now use the fast travel feature:

Approach the town bell anywhere on the map. Interact with the town bell by pressing the “F” key. Choose the fast travel destination from the list. Pay 10 coins for a single fast travel ticket.

As a result, the game will instantly send you to the town bell of the chosen location, which is how fast travel works now in Sengoku Dynasty.

How to Use Respawn in Sengoku Dynasty?

If, for some reason, you can’t use town bells, or you have no coins to pay for fast travel, there’s still the old workaround available that utilizes the respawn mechanic. Note that this feature is typically used by players if they’re nowhere near the closest town bell and they need to quickly get back with all the loot. Here’s what you need to do:

Find a strong enemy or animal and let them quickly kill your character in combat, without defending yourself.

Find a waterfall or a cliff to jump from; although there’s no fall damage in the game, your character can still die from it.

Choose to respawn after switching your bed to a different town, which is how the respawn mechanic works in the game.

As a result, your character will die and respawn in the town where you set your bed with all your items intact. This will eliminate all the time required for traveling on foot to bring back all your inventory in a glimpse of an eye.

The developer also promised to implement other fast travel options in future updates, so keep in touch with all the updates. Although no official dates have been announced, new updates for Sengoku Dynasty come out regularly.

