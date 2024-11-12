Where to Find Bamboo in Sengoku Dynasty

Once you’ve started Sengoku Dynasty, you’ll find many important upgrades, such as those for buildings, that require Bamboo. However, Bamboo is not an easy resource to find near your starting area, and finding it can seem completely random. We’ll go over where to find Bamboo in the Sengoku Dynasty and list good early-game locations for it.

How to Get Bamboo in Sengoku Dynasty

You can collect Bamboo in Sengoku Dynasty by using an Axe on the small Bamboo trees you find in the overworld. You will also find large Bamboo trees, but cutting these down requires an Iron Axe, which will take a decent while to unlock. Bamboo grows in small clusters and has a fairly distinctive appearance from the rest of the forest as they look like bundles of tall green sprouts.

Bamboo can be used for the following:

Bamboo Bottle

Calabash Bottle

Buildings

Bamboo Fences

Bamboo Locations and How to Find in Sengoku Dynasty

You can find your first Bamboo in the early game by heading East from Chiyume’s Hut, which will be marked on your map.

You’ll first find a Large Bamboo, which requires an iron axe. If you look nearby, you’ll also find smaller Bamboo trees here as well. You can also find them growing near the river and near Iwasaki. The image below shows a marked location of where you need to go on the map to find Bamboo.

Screenshot via Sengoku Dynasty

Bamboo clusters tend to grow near each other, so even if you find a Large Bamboo, be sure to try and explore the area around it. You can generally find several smaller Bamboos nearby. They’ll be enough to get you through the early game Bamboo requirements.

That’s all you need to know on how to quickly find Bamboo in Sengoku Dynasty and collect it. For more guides, also learn how to find Yajiro and get Ice in Sengoku Dynasty.

