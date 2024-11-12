Straw is a vital crafting component in Sengoku Dynasty with a variety of uses, but it can be surprisingly tricky to get your hands on. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get straw in Sengoku Dynasty.

How Do You Get Straw in Sengoku Dynasty?

The trick to get straw is to realize that it can’t be found in the world. While there are plenty of plants in the vicinity of your village, none of them are what you need.

Instead, you’ll need to craft this material yourself from the crafting menu, where you’ll find it in the lower left corner. You’ll need grass, but this abundant resource should be easily available.

Of course, you might feel overwhelmed by the need to craft straw one at a time. The good news is that there’s an easy workaround: just use the prompt to craft more to make multiple straws at once. Additionally, if you build a drying rack, you can create straw in batches of 100. This frees up your inventory while drastically reducing the time it takes to gather the resource.

What is Straw Used For?

Straw has a variety of uses in crafting, but the most immediate use is to craft a Workshop in your village. Building the Workshop is essential since it opens up the ability to build a Special Project Construction Workshop. This will, in turn, let you repair the bridge near your village.

Additionally, you can use straw for a variety of other items, including Rope, Candles, and Wooden Torches. Since these items can prove vital to your progress in the game, it’s worth learning how to make straw as early as possible, and make sure you have plenty available.

