What Commendation Crystals Are in FFXIV & How to Use Them

The Crystalline Conflict has proven to be arguably the most popular PvP mode in Final Fantasy XIV, building upon and vastly improving what The Feast started in earlier patches of the game. Whether in Casual or Ranked mode, players wage battles to push a giant crystal into the opponents’ respective base, and completion merits a wide variety of rewards. One of the most difficult to obtain undoubtedly is the Commendation Crystal, so much so that it’s not well known how to get them. If you’re interested in potentially pursuing this prestigious award, here is our handy guide for what Commendation Crystals are in FFXIV and how to use them.

FFXIV Commendation Crystals Explained

In FFXIV’s Crystal Conflict, players can chose either Casual or Ranked mode to dive into. While Casual is meant for those who simply want to have fun and get their share of the general rewards for the wider audience, Ranked is intended as competitive for those who not only want prizes, but the prestige that comes with meeting a certain rank.

Just as The Feast did, Crystal Conflict occurs in seasons, and players have until the end of it to obtain certain rewards and push their rank up as high as possible. To make things even more enticing, the currently ongoing Season 7 has added a brand new prize (as of Patch 6.4) for the most skilled CC players – Commendation Crystals.

Different from Trophy Crystals, the bright red Commendation Crystals are only awarded to those of the highest ranks, including:

Diamond Rank Prizes: Season 7 Diamond Rank Framer’s Kit, 5,000 x Trophy Crystals, 1 x Commendation Crystal

Crystal Rank Prizes: Season 7 Crystal Rank Framer’s Kit, 6,000 x Trophy Crystals, 2 x Commendation Crystals

31st – 100th Players on Data Center (70 Players total) Prizes: Season 7 Rising Conflict Framer’s Kit, 3,000 x Trophy Crystals, 2 x Commendation Crystals

(70 Players total) 2nd – 30th Players on Data Center (29 Players total) Prizes: Season 7 Endless Conflict Framer’s Kit, 6,000 x Trophy Crystals, 2 x Commendation Crystals

(29 Players total) No. 1 Player on Data Center Prizes: Season 7 Final Conflict Framer’s Kit, 10,000 x Trophy Crystals, 2 x Commendation Crystals



If you happen to fall into any of these categories, you need to visit the Seasonal Quartermaster NPC (X:4.9, Y:5.7) before the season ends to claim your prizes, otherwise they’ll be forfeit and you’ll have to start over during the following season.

The official start and end dates for each season of Crystalline Conflict will be announced via The Lodestone, so as the weeks pass by, be sure to keep aware of any PvP-related updates.

How to Use Commendation Crystals in FFXIV

If you happen to obtain a coveted Commendation Crystal or two, of course you’ll immediately want to know how to put them to use. These special items are specifically used to augment Hellhound Weapons, which are each purchased with 10 x Wolf Collars from the Collar Quartermaster NPC (X:4.5, Y:6.1).

Each Wolf Collar costs 1,000 x Trophy Crystals from the Crystal Quartermaster directly to the right. You’ll find them under the “Other” section at the bottom, under “Accessories”.

When you have a Hellhound Weapon of your choosing and are ready to augment it, you can pass it to to the Commendation Quartermaster NPC at the far left, along with 2 x Commendation Crystals. In return, you’ll receive an Augmented weapon, though remember that these weapons are just for looks. They have no stats or item level to compare to any other current-tier weapon in the game.

Nonetheless, you’ll definitely have some bragging rights to brandish on the most popular corner of Limsa Lominsa or wherever your favorite hangout may be.

That concludes our guide for what Commendation Crystals are and how to use them. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you happen to make any of the above ranks and get a serious awesome weapon to show off.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy XIV, such as everything you should do daily and weekly in the game.