Today’s release of Patch 6.4 in Final Fantasy XIV is bringing an abundance of new content, including of course a continuation in the game’s main story. Given that the MSQ (Main Scenario Questline) also sets a variety of other activities in motion, such as new dungeons, raids and trials, it’s definitely important to jump back into the story as soon as possible. If you’re not sure where to pick things back up, here is how to start FFXIV 6.4 MSQ and Main Story.

Where to Unlock the MSQ for FFXIV Patch 6.4

The first quest to start the main story once again will be available once you completed the previous Level 90 MSQ quest “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble”.

With that fulfilled, you can make your way to Radz-at-Han and speak with Varshahn, also known as Vrtra the dragon (X: 4.4, Y: 9.8). This will start the first of nine MSQ quests of this patch called “Currying Flavor”.

Of course we won’t spoil the dramatic events of “The Dark Throne”, so enjoy all the new plot twists from Thavnair to Mare Lamentorum!

This concludes our guide for how to start FFXIV 6.4 MSQ and Main Story. We hope that you enjoy the new chapter of the story, and let us know what you think of the patch so far.

