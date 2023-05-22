Image Source: Square Enix

The major content patch 6.4 of Final Fantasy XIV is promising to be an especially exciting one full of new quests, duties, a trove of new glamour and other collectibles, and of course a bunch of highly anticipated updates to Island Sanctuary. Those who have been enjoying building and managing their island getaway will soon have even more to add to it. Here is our guide to all Island Sanctuary Updates in Patch 6.4 of Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Unlock and Access Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

The Island Sanctuary feature was first added back in Patch 6.2 last year, and has since proven to be one of the most popular activities in the game so far. With consistent updates, not only can you build your own island paradise in the Cieldalaes region, you can farm crops and raise animals, and also there are exclusive mounts, minions, and glamour to be obtained there. On top of it all, you can invite friends and FC members to come to your island, and vice versa you can visit theirs.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, or simply haven’t gotten around to it and now want to catch up, in classic Final Fantasy XIV fashion there are prerequisites you will have to fulfill in order to unlock Island Sanctuary. They include:

Easily enough, you must be at least Level 1 or above on one class.

Must have completed the Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker”.

Once those are met, you can pick up the “Seeking Sanctuary” quest from the Clueless Crier NPC in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9, Y: 11.0). Once you complete this quest, Island Sanctuary will be unlocked, and you can go speak to Baldin at Moraby Drydocks in Lower La Noscea (X: 24.9, Y: 34.8) to travel there.

Per the preliminary patch notes for Patch 6.4 which launches this coming Tuesday morning, there will be an abundance of new updates coming to Island Sanctuary, from new building features to new livestock, and of course a bunch of new loot rewards to obtain with your hard-earned cowries.

The maximum Sanctuary Rank will be raised to 16. Reminder that activities such as gathering resources, capturing animals, farming crops, raising your livestock, adding and upgrading new building structures, and fulfilling product orders all contribute XP towards your rank.

New visions will be added.

New items will be added that are offered by the Horrendous Hoarder NPC in exchange for islander and seafarer’s cowries.

A new gathering area will be added to the wilds. This area will be unlocked by making sufficient progress in your island enhancements.

In tandem, new gathering points and new gatherable resources will be added as well.

New construction plots will be available in the hideaway area. Again these will be made available with sufficient enhancement progress.

New facilities will be added.

New sanctuary crafting recipes will be added.

New produce grown from crops will be available.

New animals that you can capture will have been added.

New materials can be acquired from foraging expeditions.

New isleworks handicrafts have been added.

A new, very handy warning that displays when a material deficit will be incurred for handicrafts has been added.

The maximum number of minions that can be released in the hideaway area has been increased from 40 to 50. This particular update will be made available with sufficient enhancement progress.

Outdoor furnishing glamours can now be added to the hideaway. This update will also be available once you make enough enhancement progress. Further details on the process of glamouring furnishings for your hideaway are found in the full patch notes.



The entire preliminary patch notes for Island Sanctuary as well as everything else include in Patch 6.4 can also be viewed here on the official Lodestone website. Maintenance for the incoming patch will commence today starting at 7PM PST.

That concludes our guide for all Island Sanctuary updates in Patch 6.4 of Final Fantasy XIV. We hope you find this useful as your island journey continues, and let us know what you like most about the new patch content.

