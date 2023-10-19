Everything You Should Do Daily and Weekly in FFXIV

Like any MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV has a whole bunch of activities that you can do on a regular basis. These repeatable quests will help you level up faster, get rich, and make sure you always have something to do while you’re waiting around to be placed in dungeon groups.

Most of these activities have some kind of timer or cap on them which means you can only reap their biggest rewards by coming back time and again — it’s worth it though. Here’s everything you should do daily and weekly in Final Fantasy XIV.

All Dailies You Should Do in FFXIV

Here are all the things you should be doing every day if you want to get the most out of your time in Final Fantasy XIV:

Retainer Ventures

Mini Cactpot

Tribal Quests

Treasure Maps

Island Sanctuary

Grand Company Supply/Provisions

Roulettes

The Hunt

Gardening

While you don’t necessarily have to do all of these every day, you should consider making time for each of the activities that grant rewards that you’re specifically working towards. For example, if you’re leveling up jobs, you should definitely be taking part in Daily Roulettes as they are one of the quickest ways to gain experience points. Meanwhile, other tasks such as Retainer Ventures are one of the best sources for passively earning gil.

Here’s a short guide on where to begin with each of these activities, and what each one offers as rewards.

Retainer Ventures

The first thing many players will do when they first log in to Final Fantasy XIV is manage their retainers. While not scheduled to the usual daily reset timers, exploration retainer ventures take 18 hours to complete, as such it’s wise to send your retainers off on these quests before logging out for the day so that you can reap the rewards the following day.

Logging out next to a Summoning Bell will let you instantly access and manage your retainers as soon as you log in. From there you can check up on any items you’ve got up for sale on the Market Board, and send your retainers out on ventures.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you’re planning a longer play session you may want to send your retainers on quick explorations which only take an hour to complete. Sending your retainers out on longer exploration ventures, however, will net you larger stacks of high-quality crafting materials and the occasional minion while you’re not playing the game. You can then sell these for a hefty profit.

To partake in retainer ventures you’ll first need to have completed the level 17 main story quest The Scions of the Seventh Dawn to gain access to retainers. Once you’ve hired a retainer from a Retainer Vocate you’ll need to find a Troubled Adventurer in either of the three starting hubs and complete the level 17 quest An Ill-conceived Venture.

The Troubled Adventurer is located in your character’s specific starter zone. All three Troubled Adventurer NPCs are located next to the Aetherite in these zones. Here are their locations:

The Maelstrom: Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:9.0 Y:11.2)

Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:9.0 Y:11.2) Twin Adder: New Gridania (X:11.8 Y:12.2)

New Gridania (X:11.8 Y:12.2) Immortal Flames: Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X:9.3 Y:8.7)

Each time you send a retainer out on a venture you’ll need 2 Venture tokens. You get 6 of these from completing An Ill-conceived Venture, but you can get more from your Grand Company’s Quartermaster, from various Tribal quests, or in exchange for Allied Seals or Wolf Collars.

Mini Cactpot

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

This quick activity in the Gold Saucer is a fun way to net yourself a few MGP each day, with a chance of winning a big jackpot. The Mini Cactpot is similar to a lottery scratchcard, where you’ll have to choose a line of numbers, the total of which results in a set MGP prize.

While most of the rewards are pretty meager, the top prize of 10,000 MGP is well worth the few minutes it takes each day. You’ll find the Mini Cactpot Broker at the Main Counter in the Entrance Square. You can do 3 Mini Cactpots each day, with the timer resetting each day at 8 a.m. PDT.

Tribal Quests

There are a whole bunch of Tribes for you to max out your reputation with across all of Final Fantasy XIV’s expansions. Unfortunately, you can only partake in 12 Tribal Quests per day, so if you want to gain max reputation with all of them you’ll want to ensure you’re keeping on top of these.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

There are 5 Beast Tribes in A Realm Reborn and a further 3 Tribes in each of the expansions. Each Tribe’s reputation track becomes available by completing different side quests, and when they’re unlocked a random selection of daily quests will be available each day from each Tribe’s zone.

You can only accept 3 quests per day from any single tribe, and the daily timer resets at 8 a.m. PDT.

Doing Tribal Quests will not only let you learn more about each tribe, but can also net you some great rewards including Gil, Tomestones, and Ventures, as well as Minions and Orchestrion Rolls among the many items available on each Tribe’s vendor.

Treasure Maps

Treasure Hunts are another fun way to find rare loot and gil in Final Fantasy XIV. While you can run as many of these as you’d like each day, you can only find one Treasure Map every 18 hours.

To find Treasure Maps, you’ll need to be able to gather resources from level 40 nodes. This will require you to have leveled up one of the Disciples of the Hand classes: Botanist, Fisher, or Miner. You’ll also need to have completed the level 36 quest Treasures and Tribulations by seeking out H’loonh near the Aetheryte in Wineport, Eastern La Noscea (X:21.1, Y:21.1).

Treasure Maps don’t drop from every gathering node but aren’t so infrequent that it’s not worth taking the time to find one each day. Even if you don’t intend to do the treasure hunt yourself, you can still sell the map for a considerable sum on the market board.

The current most sought-after Treasure Maps are Timeworn Saigaskin, Kumbhiraskin, and Ophiotauroskin maps. These can be gathered from level 90 resource nodes in Endwalker zones.

Island Sanctuary

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you want to optimize your Island Sanctuary’s growth, you’re going to want to be heading over there at least once a day.

The main tasks you’ll want to take care of daily on your Island Sanctuary are attending to the creatures on your pasture, and the plants on your cropland. Animals will need feeding, and plants will need watering. Be aware that while you can do this multiple times per day there are no advantages to doing it more than once.

You will also want to gather Leavings from your animals once per day and harvest any crops every 48 hours.

Once you’ve upgraded your pasture and cropland to rank 3 you’ll unlock the Caretaker and Gardener facilities which will allow these activities to be automated at the expense of a few cowries. Talk to either the Creature Comforter or Produce Producer to set up this automation, but be sure to check back frequently to ensure they have enough cowries and resources to continue doing their thing.

Grand Company Supply/Provisions

If you’re a crafter or gatherer, you can easily gain a whole bunch of Company Seals by completing the daily supply and provisioning missions. Each day your Grand Company Personnel Officer will request one crafted item, or 10 units of a material for each of the crafting and gathering classes in the game. These can be exchanged for Seals, and experience for that class.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

You can find out what items the Company is requesting on that day by opening your Timers menu under the Duty tab. You can then choose to either acquire or craft these items yourself or purchase them from the market board. Be aware however that prices for those items will often be inflated on those days as the Supply and Provisions are the same for everybody.

Supply and Provisioning Grand Company missions reset every day at 1 p.m. PDT.

Roulettes

As you progress through Final Fantasy XIV you’ll unlock more Duty Roulettes in the group finder. These offer you a daily bonus for partaking in each different roulette once per day. While it would be very time-consuming and isn’t at all necessary to do each roulette every day, some are quicker than others (or you may just find them more fun to do) and therefore it’s well worth adding them to your daily routine.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Most players tend to do at least the Levelling, Trials, and Frontlines (PvP) roulettes each day as though offer the most experience points in the least amount of time. The huge exp bonuses offered for doing daily roulettes make them one of the best ways to level jobs.

Besides exp, roulette rewards include gil, Company Seals, Allagan Tomestone of Poetics, and whichever Tomestones are currently required for endgame gear. Each roulette will also have an In Need bonus for whichever party role is most needed at that moment (usually tanks and healers).

Duty Roulettes are reset daily at 8 a.m. PDT.

The Hunt

The Hunt offers yet another variety of daily quests that will grant you exp, gil, Tomestones, and armor and weapon sets.

You can unlock The Hunt once you reach level 50 and Second Storm Lieutenant in your Grand Company. After that, you’ll need to speak to a specific NPC near your Grand Company’s headquarters to start the Let the Hunt Begin quest. Here are the locations of each NPC:

Trachraet (The Maelstrom): Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X:12.7, Y:12.7)

Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X:12.7, Y:12.7) Scarlet (Twin Adder): New Gridania (X:9.9, Y:11.4)

New Gridania (X:9.9, Y:11.4) Mimio Mio (Immortal Flames): Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X:8.6, Y:9.4)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Once you complete this quest you’ll be able to take Hunts from the Hunt Board in your Company’s headquarters. These will have you hunting down and killing the creature on the Mark you take. Each week you can also take on one Elite Hunt Mark in which you’ll be tasked with tracking a FATE boss for increased rewards.

You’ll know when you’ve found the creature you’re looking for as a small pink icon will appear over the creature’s nametag.

Look for these NPCs to begin the quests which will open the Hunt Board in each expansion:

Aytienne (Heavensward): Coerthas – Foundation (X:13.0, Y:11.8)

Coerthas – Foundation (X:13.0, Y:11.8) Estrild (Stormblood): Hingashi – Kugane (X:10.3, Y:10.2)

Hingashi – Kugane (X:10.3, Y:10.2) Hume Lout (Shadowbringers): Norvrandt – The Crystarium (X:12.1, Y:15.0)

Norvrandt – The Crystarium (X:12.1, Y:15.0) Diminutive Gleaner (Endwalker): The Northern Empty – Old Sharlayan (X:11.2, Y:12.1)

Note that you will have to complete the Heavensward Hunts before you can unlock any of the other expansion Hunts. The Hunt Board is replenished with fresh missions every day at 8 a.m. PDT.

Gardening

Unfortunately, due to Final Fantasy XIV’s limited housing, this one won’t be as important to most players. Still, if you’re a homeowner or apartment owner and have either garden patches or flowerpots with plants growing in them, then it goes without saying that just like in real life you’ll need to make sure you’re watering them babies every day.

Some plants are more hardy than others and may withstand a day without water, but generally, you should aim to tend your crops every day you can. If that’s a struggle for you then consider asking a friend or someone else in your Free Company to stop by your house and water your plant for you.

Plants can’t be overwatered, so if you’re ever passing by someone else’s plants yourself, feel free to help them out by tending to their crops.

You can also place any flowers you have into your storeroom to stop them from either growing or dying. To do this, press the Storage Mode button on your Layout Menu, then click the plant you want to store. When you’re ready to place it in your house again, you’ll find it in the Storeroom tab in your Outdoor Furnishings window. Perfect if you know you’ll be out of the game for a few days.

All Weeklies You Should Do in FFXIV

Here are all the things you should be doing every week if you want to get the most out of your time in Final Fantasy XIV:

Fashion Report

Jumbo Cactpot

Challenge Log

Wondrous Tails

Custom Deliveries

Doman Enclave Reconstruction

Adventurer Squadrons

New Raid Lockouts

Island Sanctuary

Faux Hollows

Blue Mage Weekly Targets and Masked Carnivale

All weekly resets take place with the server maintenance on Tuesday at 1 a.m. PDT.

Fashion Report

This weekly activity at the Gold Saucer is an easy, and frequently very cheap way, of earning 60,000 MGP. To get the maximum reward in the Fashion Report you’ll have to find and equip a number of clothing items that change each week.

To begin the Fashion Report, talk to Lewena in The Gold Saucer (X:4.8, Y:6.1), and complete the quest Passion for Fashion. You’ll then be able to talk to Masked Rose in Wonder Square each week to partake in the Fashion Report.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Every weekly Fashion Report has a different theme, and you’ll be given a clue for each piece of required clothing. Depending on how closely you replicate the desired look, you’ll be awarded a score out of 100. There are usually between 4 and 6 pieces required to hit the full 100, but you’ll only need to have 2 or 3 pieces correct to hit 80, which offers the maximum 60,000 MGP reward.

Thankfully, there are usually several pieces each week that can be obtained cheaply from vendors in the main zones, making the 80-point target an easy one to hit.

While you can view the Fashion Report for each week from the server reset on Tuesday, you have between Friday and the following Monday to present yourself for judging. If you’re not inclined to try and figure out the clues yourself, be sure to check out our weekly updated Fashion Report guide.

Jumbo Cactpot

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Like the daily Mini Cactpot, the Jumbo Cactpot is another lottery-style game that’s quick to complete but can offer a huge MGP reward.

To partake in the Jumbo Cactpot, talk to the Jumbo Cactpot Broker at the Cactpot Board in Events Square. You can then purchase 3 tickets for the following week’s Jumbo Cactpot draw. The grand prize is usually over 1,000,000 MGP but depends on the total number of tickets sold. You need to match all 4 numbers on one of your tickets to get the jackpot, but there are also smaller prizes that still make this worthwhile.

The draw takes place each week at a different time depending on what Data Center you’re on. Here are the times for each area:

North America: Saturday at 7 p.m. PDT

Saturday at 7 p.m. PDT Europe: Saturday at 12 p.m. PDT (9 p.m. CET)

Saturday at 12 p.m. PDT (9 p.m. CET) Japan: Saturday at 5 a.m. PDT (9 p.m. JST)

Challenge Log

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Only the most hardcore Warriors of Light will ever complete the entire weekly challenge log. Each week it offers bonuses for completing set tasks across many of the different gameplay systems on offer in Final Fantasy XIV.

These tasks are the same every week. The reward for each task is directly related to the system you’re engaging with, for example, Gold Saucer challenges will reward you with MGP. As such, it’s best to just tackle the challenges that give you the rewards you want the most and can complete as quickly as possible. There’s no additional reward for finishing the whole challenge log.

Wondrous Tails

The Wondrous Tails is another challenge log that’s very useful for leveling up combat jobs. It gives you a selection of randomized duties to complete, with a mini-game element that lets you complete lines to get even better rewards.

To unlock the Wondrous Tails you’ll need to complete the level 60 quest Keeping Up with the Aliapohs which you can get from the Unctuous Adventurer (X:7.0, Y:5.9) in Idyllshire. After this, you can visit Khloe Aliapoh in Idyllshire (X:5.7, Y:6.1) to get a new journal to complete each week.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Completing 9 tasks in your log will grant you approximately 50% of a level on the job you have active when you hand the log in to Khloe. Just be sure that when you pick up your Wondrous Tails book you are on a level 90 job, or else you won’t be able to claim the best rewards.

You have 2 weeks to complete a log, but if you complete it within the week you can get a new one the following reset. You can view your Wondrous Tails journal in the Key Items menu.

Custom Deliveries

The Custom Deliveries system will have you crafting or gathering items for a specific NPC. There are several NPCs per expansion, and each one requires you to complete a different quest to unlock their Custom Deliveries reputation track.

Access to the prerequisite quests to unlock each of the Custom Deliveries tracks is dispersed throughout the MSQ. Assuming you’ve completed that, here is where you can find the quests to unlock each NPC’s Custom Deliveries:

Zhloe Aliapoh: Arms Wide Open – Idyllshire (X:5.8, Y:7.0)

Arms Wide Open – Idyllshire (X:5.8, Y:7.0) M’naago: None Forgotten, None Forsaken – Rhalgr’s Reach (X:9.8, Y:12.5)

None Forgotten, None Forsaken – Rhalgr’s Reach (X:9.8, Y:12.5) Kurenai: The Seaweed Is Always Greener – Kugane (X:10.1, Y: 9.9)

The Seaweed Is Always Greener – Kugane (X:10.1, Y: 9.9) Adkiragh: Between a Rock and the Hard Place – Idyllshire (X:5.8, Y:7.0)

Between a Rock and the Hard Place – Idyllshire (X:5.8, Y:7.0) Kai-Shirr: Oh, Beehive Yourself – Eulmore (X:11.7, Y:11.7)

Oh, Beehive Yourself – Eulmore (X:11.7, Y:11.7) Ehll Tou: O Crafter, My Crafter – The Firmament (X:14.2, Y:12.7)

O Crafter, My Crafter – The Firmament (X:14.2, Y:12.7) Charlemend: You Can Count on It – The Firmament (X:8.9, Y:8.4)

You Can Count on It – The Firmament (X:8.9, Y:8.4) Ameliance: Of Mothers and Merchants – Old Sharlayan (X:12.6, Y:9.7)

Of Mothers and Merchants – Old Sharlayan (X:12.6, Y:9.7) Anden: That’s So Anden – The Crystarium (X:9.3, Y:11.3)

That’s So Anden – The Crystarium (X:9.3, Y:11.3) Margrat: A Request of One’s Own – Old Sharlayan (X:13.8, Y:15.0)

Alongside experience and gil, the main reason to complete Custom Deliveries is for purple and white scrips, which can be used to purchase high-level crafting gear.

As you are limited to 6 deliveries to any single NPC per week and 12 total, it is wise to focus on ranking up 2 Custom Deliveries tracks at a time.

Doman Enclave Reconstruction

Assisting with the efforts to rebuild the Doman Enclave in Yanxia is a good way to earn some extra gil each week. The enclave asks you to sell your items to them, and in return, they will give you a bonus on what any other vendor in the game would offer.

Once you have beaten the Stormblood MSQ, you’ll be able to begin the quest series which opens up the Doman Enclave Restoration. The questline begins by talking to Kozakura in The Doman Enclave (X:7.2, Y:7.3), and accepting the quest Precious Reclamation.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

When starting the reconstruction, you gain 120% gil for all donations, increasing to 200% at max rank. This means that for every 20,000 gil’s worth of items you donate each week, you will instead earn 40,000 gil (the weekly cap). While any of your junk is worth giving to the reconstruction, most players donate Allagan Pieces as a quick way of hitting the cap.

The Doman Enclave Reconstruction donation basket resets every Tuesday at 1 a.m. PDT.

Adventurer Squadrons

Squadrons allow you to level up NPC recruits from your Grand Company and take them into dungeons. This system has been made somewhat redundant by the Duty Support feature, but it’s still a fun and surprisingly deep system with some worthwhile rewards.

To gain access to Adventure Squadrons you will need to reach the rank of Second Lieutenant in your Grand Company and complete the level 47 quest Squadron and Commander which is given to you by the Storm Personnel Officer in your GC headquarters.

Each week you can send your Squadron on a single 18-hour Priority mission. If this mission is a success then your Squadron will return with a buff item that will give you perks such as reduced Aetheryte costs, increased MGP, or increased GC Seals.

New Raid Lockouts

When it comes to unlocking the latest tier of raid gear, you’ll only be able to earn one currency piece from the newest Alliance Raid and Raid each week. This helps to spread the content out between patches, resulting in players having to wait at least 9 weeks before they have a full set of the latest gear.

You’ll want to make sure you’re doing the latest Alliance Raid and Raid tier for the current patch each week. Don’t give up on your weekly lockouts after getting all the current gear you want either, as each progressive tier will require you to exchange a coin from each raid tier before it as well. By continuing to earn coins, you ensure that you’re able to concentrate on the latest raid tier when that content drops.

Island Sanctuary

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Alongside your daily Island Sanctuary tasks, there are also things you’ll want to do there every week. These are the Granary, Workshop, and Felicitous Favors.

The Granary allows you to send one of your island’s mammets on an expedition to collect materials. The most efficient way to do this is to send your mammet on a mission lasting 7 days. While you can check back to withdraw the materials earned each day, if you’re not majorly invested in your island you can just withdraw them all at the end of the 7 days when you return to send them on another expedition.

The Workshop is where you schedule your mammets to craft items. Again, you can be as hands-on with this as you like, and checking back frequently to set your production schedule to craft the most sought-after items on the market can result in more profit. If you just want to keep a steady production flow going, however, you can set your schedule for the current season and the next (a season is equal to one real-world week) assuming you have enough materials to craft all the items it needs.

Once your Island Sanctuary reaches level 19, you’ll unlock Felicitous Favors. Each week the Felicitous Furball at Unnamed Island (X:11.6, Y:29.4) will tell you 3 items they want crafting from your Workshop. Giving the items to the Furball will grant you Felicitous Tokens that can be traded in for rewards including the Island Adenium mount.

Faux Hollows

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you’re able to beat Unreal trials, this is a fun little mini-game you can take part in each week to win some rare prizes worth loads of gil. Beating the latest Unreal trial will give you one shot at this card-flipping game.

To play the game, you’ll need to have unlocked Wonderous Tails, then talk to Painfully Ishgardian Man in Idyllshire (X:7.0, Y:5.9) to complete the Fantastic Mr. Faux quest. You can then talk to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire (X:5.7, Y:6.1) to play the mini-game.

If you find the Dual Swords emblem on the board you can play the game again, allowing you to earn further Faux Leaf currency.

Blue Mage Masked Carnivale & Weekly Log Challenges

If you’ve unlocked the Blue Mage class, there are bonuses available each week for beating specific targets in the Masked Carnivale, and for completing specific challenges in the Blue Mage Log.

Each week there are 3 weekly targets in the Masked Carnivale. A star beside the target indicates that they are 1 of the weekly targets. Blue star targets are the easiest, white star targets and moderately difficult, and gold star targets are the hardest.

Similarly, weekly challenges in your Blue Mage Log are indicated by either a white star for standard difficulty missions or a gold star for hard missions.

Completing any of the Blue Mage weeklies will give you a reward of gil, Allied Seals, and Tomestone of Poetics.

That’s the full list of everything you should do daily and weekly in Final Fantasy XIV. As you can see, there’s no shortage of things to do in Eorzea. Be sure to check out more of our extensive Final Fantasy XIV guides below.