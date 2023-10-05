All New Animals Added to Island Sanctuary in Patch 6.5 Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary content has since become increasingly popular with the game’s player base, despite its social interaction shortcomings, and the newest patch has brought plenty of new additions for players to keep building their island getaway bigger and better. Among those additions is a handful of new creatures scattered across the island to seek out, and collect if you’re so inclined. If you’re wondering what they are, here is our handy little guide to all new animals added to Island Sanctuary in Patch 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV.

All New Island Sanctuary Animals in FFXIV Patch 6.5 & Where to Find Them

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The main challenge of obtaining any new creatures at the Island Sanctuary is tracking them down in the first place. For anyone familiar with how animals spawn around the island, it comes down to a matter of the in-game clock and weather. Specifically, certain time and weather conditions must intersect in order for a certain animal to spawn and be available for capture.

In all, there are 4 new animals to find on the island, and if you’re determined to figure out where they pop up, here is what we know so far about each of them. Remember that if the weather conditions aren’t correct at the indicated spawn time, the animal will NOT spawn.

Also keep in mind that certain animals (e.g. – the Pteranodon) will be especially difficult to capture and require multiple attempts with traps, so make sure you craft as many as possible ahead of time.

Animal Name Spawn Location Spawn Time Weather Conditions Grand Doblyn (L) Found down in the Mountain Hollow, inside the newly excavated cavern area. 3AM – 6AM Fair Skies Pteranodon (L) Found at True Summit at the very top of the mountain. 9AM – 12PM Clear Skies Adamantoise (L) Found just south of the Rocky Reef along the NE shoreline of the island. 12PM – 3PM Fog Morbol (L) Found in the Coral Sands area among the trees. 9PM – 12AM Showers

These are all Large-type animals, so you will need plenty of Makeshift Soporific traps to try and capture them for your pasture. Each of these traps requires the following:

2 x Island Laver (underwater resource)

1 x Island Sap (tree resource)

2 x Island Jellyfish (underwater resource)

You can craft the traps via the ‘Restraints’ section in your Sanctuary Crafting Log. Just make sure that crafting them doesn’t interfere (ie – take away resources) with scheduled shipments in your Islework Agenda or Felicitous Favors.

That concludes our guide for all new animals added in Island Sanctuary Patch 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV. We hope you find this helpful in sprucing up your pasture with some new critters, and let us know which of these was the trickiest for you to find.

