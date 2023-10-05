The Island Sanctuary has become one of the most charming and fun additions our daily routine in Final Fantasy XIV, and Patch 6.5 has brought even more new and awesome content to help make our island getaways even better. One such added feature is Felicitous Favors, which provide an abundance of new incentive rewards for completing special handicraft shipments. If you’re wondering how exactly they work, here is our handy guide for how to complete Island Sanctuary Felicitous Favors in Final Fantasy XIV.

How & Where to Start Felicitous Favors in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Felicitous Favors are a brand new feature for Island Sanctuary added in the game’s latest patch, and they involve completing shipment orders of specific items that are listed. The items are organized by “season”, which lasts one week and you can check the start and end dates of the season anytime in the Felicitous Favors Menu. On top of that, you can prepare ahead of time for the items that are on deck for the next season.

To start and prepare Felicitous Favors, you’ll need to speak to the Felicitous Furball NPC that hangs out in your home cabin. It’s pretty recognizable by its cat ears and will be standing to the left of the counter where the Enterprising Exporter and Horrendous Hoarder NPCs are.

Upon talking to the Furball, it may tell you that you need to take care of something else on the island first before it’ll let you start doing favors. If you’re Rank 16 since the last Island Sanctuary update, you’ll need to go speak to the Determined Digger first, who is found back in the Mountain Hollow area (X:26.7, Y:21.1) you discovered last time. Head down inside and you’ll find the NPC in the left side cavern area to start the “A Subterranean Investigation” mini-quest.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Once you’ve crafted the new set of tools for the mammet and uncovered the new deeper cavern area, you’ll be able to head back to the Felicitous Furball at your cabin to start taking on some favors.

How to Complete Felicitous Favors in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix

You can view the Felicitous Favors menu at anytime via the Furball NPC or while reviewing the Isleworks Agenda. On the Agenda you can adjust the filter to only show the Felicitous Favors requisites for the current season.

You’ll have three item options to choose from when undertaking Felicitous Favors each season/week, and you can complete either one or all of them. Each order will a set amount of the indicated item that needs to be crafted and ready for shipment. One of the 3 options will be more difficult to complete, which will earn you a bonus amount of Felicitous Tokens. Not only that, if you get them all done, you’ll receive a hefty Completion Bonus of 20 more tokens.

As you accrue these tokens, you’ll be able to exchange for rare rewards. So get crackin’ and turn in some favors.

That concludes our guide for how to complete Island Sanctuary Felicitous Favors in Final Fantasy XIV. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what you think of this new feature.

