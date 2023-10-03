How Unlock Thaleia Alliance Raid in Final Fantasy XIV

The newly released Patch 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV has brought an abundance of new content for players, including the third installment in the Endwalker Alliance Raids — Thaleia. It’s set to bring about the conclusion to the disturbance created by the Twelve, the guardian deities of Eorzean myth who believe they’re destined to rule over mankind with the now-permanent absence of Hydaelyn. If you’re wondering how to dive into this last 24-man raid of the series, here is our handy guide for how to unlock Thaleia Alliance Raid in Final Fantasy XIV.

How & Where to Unlock Thaleia Alliance Raid in FF14

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

To be able to unlock the Thaleia Alliance Raid, you’ll first need to complete the Chronicles of a New Era Quest titled “The Secret of the Twelve”. Once you do that, you can head on over to Mor Dhona and speak to the NPC named Deryk (X:23.9, Y:9.1) to pick up the quest titled “The Heart of the Myth”. This will bring you back to the standalone mythical area known as Omphalos, where you can unlock and queue into the Thaleia Alliance Raid.

To be able to queue for it, bear in mind that you need to do so as a combat class with at least a 625 item level. Pieces of gear will drop after each main boss fight during the raid, but you can only claim one piece per week right now. This will reset every Tuesday morning, per tradition.

Upon completion of the raid, you’ll receive 150 tomestones of Causality and 20 Tomestones of Comedy, as well as 1 x Thaleia Coin. You can take this coin to the NPC Nesvaaz (X:10.6, Y:10.0) in Radz-at-Han and exchange it along with coins from the previous two Alliance raids (Aglaia and Euphrosyne) for items to buff your Comedy tomestone gear.

This concludes our guide for how to unlock Thaleia Alliance Raid in Final Fantasy XIV. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what you think of the latest alliance raid, especially in comparison to the previous ones.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy XIV, such as our official patch notes guide for Patch 6.5.