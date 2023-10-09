Final Fantasy XIV’s latest major patch (6.5) has brought in an abundance of content for players, including an update for all the crafters and gatherers of Eorzea. Custom deliveries are back once again, with a woman named Margrat now at the helm of the latest batch of weekly crafting and gathering challenges. If you’re wondering where to get started on these, here is our handy guide for how to unlock Margrat’s Custom Deliveries in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Unlock & Complete Margrat’s Custom Deliveries in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The custom deliveries side quest content in FFXIV brings you back once again to Old Sharlayan, though this time you’ll be working with the famed researcher Margrat instead of the friendly Leveilleur matriarch Ameliance. There are a few pre-requisites to keep in mind before you can start Margrat’s questline:

Must have at least one crafting (DoH) or gathering (DoL) job at Level 80 or higher .

. Complete the Level 60 quest, “Go West, Craftsman” , which you can find in Mor Dhona from the NPC Lydirlona (X:22.3, Y:6.8).

, which you can find in from the NPC (X:22.3, Y:6.8). Complete the Level 90 Main Scenario Quest, “Going Haam”, which you receive from Urianger in Estinien’s Chambers.

Once you have all of those done and accounted for, you can start the new custom delivery questline in Old Sharlayan by seeking out an Elezen NPC named Theopauldin down in the Scholar’s Harbor area (X:13.8, Y:15.0). Talking to him will start “A Request of One’s Own”, which will bring you to a formal introduction with Margrat in down in Labyrinthos. She’ll exuberantly welcome you aboard, and completion of the quest will open custom deliveries with her.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Just like all the previous custom deliveries, in order to complete a delivery for Margrat, you’ll need to review the three different options she has on request for the week. One option will be for all crafters, the second for Botanists and Miners, and the third option is specifically for Fishers. Choose which option you want to complete according to your desired class.

Whichever you choose, the higher your item’s Collectability rating, the greater the rewards you’ll receive, as seen above. The amount of Satisfaction points you get will be the same across the board, but you can receive a higher amount of gil, EXP, and both white and purple scrips. Scrips are very useful for obtaining higher level crafting and gathering gear, rare materials, and recipe books that expand what you’re able to craft regularly.

Rewards for Completing Margrat’s Custom Deliveries in FFXIV

Custom delivery quest lines normally take a minimum of four weeks to fully complete, and that’s if you’re on point with fulfilling the maximum number of deliveries every week. Since Patch 6.5 is just over a week old at this point, it isn’t clear yet what exactly the endgame rewards you receive for maximizing your satisfaction meter with Margrat will be.

Normally, rewards for custom deliveries come in the form of minions, a mount, or a unique glamour outfit. You can also dress up the NPC of your custom delivery quests in any kind of outfit you wish. We’ll simply have to wait and see what’s in store in the next couple of weeks or so, and we’ll update this section as soon as that information becomes available.

That concludes our guide for how to unlock Margrat’s custom deliveries in Final Fantasy XIV. We hope you find this helpful in your crafting endeavors, and let us know if you enjoy this type of side content in the game.

