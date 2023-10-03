The newly released Patch 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV has brought an abundance of new content for players, including a new installment in the Unreal trial series that brings back one of the most iconic battles from the Heavensward expansion — The Singularity Reactor. It’s time to face off against the legendary King Thordan once again, but he definitely won’t be a pushover this time around. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on this new fight, here is our handy guide for how to unlock The Singularity Reactor (Unreal) in Final Fantasy XIV.

How & Where to Unlock Singularity Reactor (Unreal) in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Singularity Reactor is the latest installment in the Unreal Trial series, which pits you and 7 other players against a boss from a previous expansion, in this case Heavensward. The main challenge in an Unreal Trial is that the average item level for every player will be synced down significantly, meaning that everything will hit quite a bit harder, and you won’t do as much damage as you normally would.

If you’ve yet to unlock Unreal Trials altogether, you will need to head over to Idyllshire and speak to the NPC named ‘Painfully Ishgardian Man’ (X:7.0, Y:5.9) to pick up a quick Level 80 quest called “Fantastic Mr. Faux”. Follow the objectives, and you’ll then be granted unlimited access to the Unreal Trial series with each update.

As if it weren’t easy enough, there is no subsequent quest requirement to unlock the newest Unreal Trial. You simply go to your ‘Raid Finder’ tab under the Duty Menu, and it’ll be there waiting for you.

Make note though that you need to have a combat class at Level 90 to participate, and your average item level for that class must be at least 560 to queue for this particular Unreal Trial. The instance will automatically sync your gear item level down to 565 if it’s higher than that.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Upon completion of the Unreal Trial, you will be able to participate in the Faux Hollows mini-game from the Faux Commander NPC (X:5.7, Y:6.1) in Idyllshire, next to Khloe Aliapoh who provides the Wondrous Tails books for you to complete.

The Faux Hollows game requires you to uncover various symbols by turning over tiles. If you manage to uncover the Dual Blades symbol (6 tiles), you will be granted a “Retell”, which allows you to participate in the Unreal Trial one more time for the week. You can complete the trial up to two times a week, after which you must wait for the weekly reset (every Tuesday).

If you uncover a Treasure Chest or a Gift symbol (4 tiles), you will receive a currency called Faux Hollows, which you can exchange for some rare items (mounts, minions, etc). If you manage to find the Fox Commander symbol (1 tile), you’ll receive a whopping 100 Faux Hollow tokens. Should you get consistently lucky, it can be an efficient way to not only get rewards for yourself, but you can also sell them on the Market Board for a pretty gil penny.

That concludes our guide for how to unlock The Singularity Reactor Unreal Trial in Final Fantasy XIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the new unreal trial, particularly how difficult it is compared to previous trials.

