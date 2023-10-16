PSA: Make Sure to Pick Up Your Wondrous Tails Book as a Lvl 90 Class in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a vibrant abundance of activities for players to embark on and keep up with daily and weekly, to help bolster their characters and work towards some exciting rewards. One of the most popular, longtime ones is undoubtedly Khloe’s Wondrous Tails, which provides players with a huge weekly opportunity to not only earn some major XP for one of their classes, but also have the chance to win a variety of prizes, from gil, to MGP, to special tokens that can be traded for even more exclusive items. These tokens are called Khloe’s Certificates of Commendation, and they come in hues of Bronze, Silver, and Gold, the latter the most difficult to get and the key to the rarest of prizes. To make sure you have the chance to earn one, however, there is an unspoken rule of sorts.

When you pick up your fresh, new Wondrous Tails book for the week from the cute little Miqote named Khloe Aliapoh in Idyllshire (X:5.6, Y:6.1), you’ll notice in the Rewards list on the right side that there are four tiers of potential prize items, depending on your luck-based success with earning stickers from the list of qualifying duties. There are guaranteed rewards for getting the maximum 9 stickers, as well as even more rewards if you manage to complete one or more lines on the graph.

While getting one line is a little challenging, and two lines considerably more difficult, getting all three is a remarkably astounding feat that only a niche number of players can claim they’ve achieved even once. It’s seriously so rare and unlikely, even if you complete the hardest or most time-consuming duties on the list, and it’s proven one of the most elusive challenges in FFXIV.

Image Source: IceFrostwind via Reddit

However, one such player who goes by ‘IceFrostwind’ on Reddit hit the proverbial jackpot very recently, and shared proof of their incredible success. Unfortunately, they were left with more confusion than excitement as they noticed that there was no Gold Certification of Commendation available to choose from the 3-Lines tier of prizes. As other players discussed in the same thread, it turns out that they accidentally made a mistake that’s actually very easy to overlook. They first picked up the new copy of Wondrous Tails on their Scholar job that was not yet Level 90, and then went back to turn it in later at the maximum level.

The unspoken rule of Wondrous Tails is that, to have access to the maximum amount of rewards from the weekly challenge, including Gold Certificates of Commendation, you MUST pick up your new book while equipped with a Level 90 job. If you do so on a job that is lower than Level 90, even if that same class reaches 90 by the time you get all of your stickers, your rewards will resemble what you see above in the screenshot provided by the player. So what level you pick the book up as will determine the results, no matter what.

We wish this poor player the utmost luck in obtaining another 3-line sticker book to help erase the pain, however it may take some time. So make sure you literally read between the lines before you take the dive.