8 Things To Do After Beating Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Post Game/ End Game)

Completing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is no mean feat, with players needing to invest a lot of hours into Respawn’s 2023 title to reach its conclusion. Finishing a single-player game can sometimes leave players a little lost but fear not – here are 8 things to do once you’ve finished the main narrative in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

1. New Game Plus

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once the main story is over, players will unlock New Game Plus mode. This is essentially another playthrough – but players will have their unlocked Stances, Skill Points and cosmetics carry over.

They’ll also unlock three new Perks, all of which bring unique challenges to players on their Journey Plus. Most notably, the Warrior perk will make every enemy slightly more challenging.

2. Complete All Holotactics Matches

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Holotactics is a mini-game that features in Jedi: Survivor and there are a significant number of potential opponents Cal can work his way through.

It’s even possible that players will have completed their playthrough without encountering Holotactics, so working your way through every opponent is a challenge worthy of anyone.

It’s not slicing and dicing your way through Stormtroopers and all other manner of nasty enemies that the galaxy far, far away has to offer, but it is a fun little distraction all the same.

3. Complete All Jedi Chambers

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Like Holotactics, Jedi Chambers are voluntary side quests that players will encounter alongside Jedi: Survivor’s main story. There are seven Chambers for players to complete, each centered on a puzzle or brainteaser of some kind.

These puzzles are typically based around moving orbs, reaching isolated platforms and ledges and unlocking spaces that are hidden. If you’ve got through the main story, it’ll be fun to work out even more Breath of the Wild-esque brainteasers.

4. Fill the Aquarium

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Aquarium is a bit of a centrepiece of the Saloon on Koboh, but players may not know they can unlock mysterious fish throughout the Jedi: Survivor story. Upon completing the Forest Array portion of the story, players are informed of a rumor relating to Skoova, a fisherman who Cal can bump into across the Galaxy.

Each time he plucks a new fish for Cal to keep, with 12 in total to collect. You might not have purchased Jedi: Survivor to do some fishing, but here we are.

5. Beat Every Bounty Hunter

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

When players are searching for Dagan’s Retreat on Koboh, they’ll encounter the sinister and shady Caij Vanda after they’ve taken down the first Bounty Hunter, Korej Lim. Caij throws down a proverbial gauntlet, challenging Cal to complete 16 bounties.

These don’t tie into the main story, so players can theoretically complete the game by only having won one Bounty. There’s 15 more than that though, including a series of diverse and threatening enemies like Raz.

6. Find Every Collectible

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Players who’ve completed the game will have doubtless found huge numbers of collectibles in the form of Datadiscs, Priorite Shards and Jedha Scrolls. Because there’s so many and their locations are spread so widely, collecting them all is a mammoth task.

It can be made a lot easier by acquiring the Treasure Map by the Anchorite Base Meditation Point on Jedha. This map informs Cal of every collectible’s location in Jedi: Survivor, meaning they can get to work on rounding them all up and investing them where they please.

7. Replay the Game at a Higher Difficulty

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Players can complete Jedi: Survivor at one of five difficulties, chosen at the beginning of their journey but changeable throughout the entire narrative. Working up in difficulty, these are: Story Mode, Jedi Padawan, Jedi Knight, Jedi Master and Jedi Grand Master.

This one is pretty self-explanatory: whatever difficulty you’ve completed the game at, up it and go again. You’ll take more damage, struggle against enemies more and be killed much faster.

8. Complete All Trophies & Achievements

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Like any game, there’s huge amounts of Trophies and Achievements for players to complete, ranging from the simple to the ridiculous.

You’ll only complete a small percentage on your first playthrough, so going back through and completing every single one is a challenge only worthy of the most dedicated and talented Jedis.

That’s eight things to do after finishing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Hopefully it’s given you something to do once the main narrative is complete and you look ahead to a third installment (fingers crossed).

